2022 bill bonusto counter the expensive bills there Budget Law 2022 puts in place various interventions for the first quarter of the year.

Overall it amounts to 1.8 billion euros the sum made available to fight the increase in electricity and gas prices.

ARERAthe Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, confirmed the transitional cancellation of the general system charges.

The so-called “Social bonus”intended for families in difficulty and in compliance with certain ISEE values.

Furthermore, the application of theVAT rate of 5 per cent on gas and the possibility of paying in installments for those who are unable to bear the expenses of the 1st quarter of 2022.

The details on the measures put in place against expensive energy and on how to apply for the 2022 bill bonus.

2022 bill bonus, how to request the reduction for electricity and gas: requirements and amounts

The 2022 bill bonus has been enhanced to counter the increases in cost of electricity and gas.

The estimated increase from ARERA, the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, in the press release of 30 December 2021 it is 65 percent of the electricity bill and 59.2 percent of the gas bill.

In the face of the increases, the 2022 Budget Law intervened by putting in place various measures that can be summarized in the following interventions for the months of January, February and March:

the transitory cancellation of the general system charges ;

; the strengthening of the social bonus ;

; the reduction of the VAT rate to 5 percent for gas bills;

the possibility of pay in installments bills for the 1st quarter of 2022, for non-compliant parties.

Overall they amount to approx 3.8 billion euros the resources made available to contain the bills of households and micro-enterprises.

The sum is divided as follows:

1.8 billion euros the reduction of general system charges for electricity;

the reduction of general system charges for electricity; 480 million euros for the reduction of general gas system costs;

for the reduction of general gas system costs; 912 million euros for boosting bonuses.

Further interventions have been envisaged by the Sostegni ter decree for medium and large enterprises with users of power greater than 16.5 kW, including related industries in medium or high voltage.

However, further interventions are also being studied by the government. A new decree it should arrive already in the council of ministers on Thursday 10 February and make about 5 billion euros.

Also in this case the measure intends to support the low-income families and small businesses or companies in sectors particularly affected by the negative effects of the coronavirus.

So let’s see in detail the 2022 bill bonus: from the measures implemented a how to request itpassing through i expected requirements.

2022 bill bonus or social bonus: how to request the reduction for electricity and gas

For the first quarter of the year an upgrade of the social bonus 2022.

The 2022 bill bonuswhich provides for reductions for the months of January, February and March, it is granted to domestic customers in disadvantaged economic situations or in serious health situations and compensation for the supply of natural gas.

The paragraph 508 of article 1 of law 234 of 2021or the 2022 Budget Law, assigns to ARERA the task of restating these expenses to minimize the increases up to the amount of 912 million euros.

For the first quarter of 2022, ARERA has foreseen a Help for families in need of about 600 euros:

200 euros for electricity, to support families with 3 or 4 members;

for electricity, to support families with 3 or 4 members; 400 euros for gas, for families up to 4 components, with gas heating in climate zone D.

THE recipients of the bill bonus or social bonus 2022 are as follows:

nuclei that have an ISEE lower than 8,265 euros per year;

large families (ISEE of 20,000 euros per year with at least 4 children);

(ISEE of 20,000 euros per year with at least 4 children); income or citizenship pension recipients;

users in poor health conditions users of electromedical equipment.

For the first three categories of subjects, the benefit will be recognized automatically with a reduction in bills.

This possibility was made operational in 2021, thanks to the collaboration between ARERA, INPS and the Single Buyer, who provide the necessary ISEE data.

For users with severe illness e precarious health conditions the discount is due regardless of the ISEE.

To get recognition in the case of using electro-medical equipment to keep it alive, in order to benefit from the bonus in the bill it is necessary submit a specific application.

The request is submitted to the Municipality of residence, using the modules made available.

To the question it will be necessary to attach the following documents:

an ASL certificate certifying the serious health situation, the need to use electro-medical equipment, the type of equipment and the address where it is installed;

the identity document and tax code of the applicant and the patient;

the completed form B.

As estimated by ARERA in the press release of 30 December 2021, with regard to the effects in the bill, the following is emphasized:

“In terms of final effects, for the electricity bill, the expenditure for the typical family in the rolling year (between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022) will be approximately 823 euros, with a variation of + 68% compared to to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (1st April 2020 – 31st March 2021), corresponding to an increase of approximately 334 euros / year. In the same period, the typical household’s expenditure for the gas bill will be around 1560 euros, with a variation of + 64% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year, corresponding to an increase of around 610 euros / year. “

2022 bill bonus, payments in installments with a maximum 10-month plan

Among the other measures provided for by the Budget Law 2022, there is the one inserted in the paragraph 509 of article 1.

This article intervenes in the cases of

“Non-fulfillment of the payment of invoices issued in the period between January 1, 2022 and April 30, 2022 towards the final domestic customers of electricity and natural gas.”

In other words, action is taken in cases where families fail to pay their bills.

In this case, a installment plan lasting no more than 10 months.

The methods of payment of the individual installments, without the application of interest to be paid by the domestic customers in defaultare established by ARERA.

In principle, the installment plan must have the following features:

a frequency of installments equal to the billing rate ordinarily applied to the end customer, with a total number of installments equal to the number of invoices normally issued in 10 months and each worth not less than 50 euros;

equal to the billing rate ordinarily applied to the end customer, with a total number of installments equal to the number of invoices normally issued in 10 months and each worth not less than 50 euros; a first installment equal to 50 per cent of the amount covered by the installment plan and subsequent ones of a constant amount.

However the seller can propose a different agreement, which, however, complies with the conditions established by the 2022 Budget Law.

The sum of one billion euros is foreseen to allow the advance mechanism.

2022 bill bonus, cancellation of general system charges for VAT reduction

Two other measures contained in the 2022 Budget Law are thecancellation of general system charges and the reduction of VAT on gaswith a reduced rate of 5 percent.

Extraordinary interventions on general system costs had already been planned for the last half of 2021.

Thanks to the new resources made available since the last maneuver, as ARERA explains in the technical sheet on the update of the protection conditions of the 1st quarter 2022:

“It was therefore possible to confirm also for the first quarter of 2022 the level of ASOS and ARIM components of the fourth quarter 2021, in general practically halved, and with zero rates of the same components for all domestic users and non-domestic low voltage users, for other uses, with power available up to 16.5 kW. “

Finally, thanks also to reduction of VAT for gas to 5 per cent.

This is an extension, at the moment, exclusively for the 1st quarter of the current year.

The paragraph 506 of article 1 of the Budget Law 2022 extended for the months of January, February and March, the intervention already provided for by the Energy decree (n. 130/2021).

The 5 percent VAT reduction applies to methane gas bills, destined for civil and industrial uses.