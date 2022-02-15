2022 bills, monstrous consumption at home: beware of the TV

The 2022 bills are scary, and in our own small way we can try to cushion the economic backlash by adopting anti-waste habits.

Bills 2022, the increases will distinguish all users this year. Electricity and gas will empty our wallets like never before. Therefore it is good to try to stop this emergency linked to users by adopting virtuous behavior.

In this way we will be able to make our 2022 bills less frightening, perhaps even partially relying on the measures taken by the Government. Prime Minister Draghi and his ministers are working on anti-price increases, which at least in part should be able to create a splashdown effect.

In the meantime, however, it is also of great help to adopt adequate behaviors at home, aimed at reducing the energy impact and making any waste tend to zero. Everything is linked to a certain use of household appliances, which if properly used risk making us consume more, and consequently the outlay for 2022 bills will increase.

Bills 2022, the household appliances that consume the most

Among the major suspects are washing machines, dryers and dishwashers, which should always be used with a full load and only at night, preferably. In fact, in that period of the day, consumption drops.

Furthermore, with a low temperature and without pre-washing, the savings in terms of used current will be at least three or four times lower than usual.

But there are many more tips on the use of these appliances. And this also concerns other instruments and equipment present in the homes of all of us. The TV for example. It would be good and right to turn it off with the appropriate switch or better still, remove it from the power socket.

You may also be interested in: Rising prices, eating spaghetti costs twice as much

Beware of televisions, light bulbs and more: do this

Indeed the TV, even if it is offwith its classic red dot continues to absorb electricity and deliver avoidable consumption.

You may also be interested in: Rincari 2022, bad news for those who have a pet

That over the course of a year, adding up all the televisions and all the other electrical systems and machinery (computers, stereos, game consoles, chargers without smartphones or tablets attached) they make themselves felt in the bill. So we take everything out of power when we’re not using it.

You may also be interested in: Increased bills, bad news from Europe: “Long knock-on effect”

And in the same way we avoid keeping the lights on in rooms where there is no one. Let’s consider the idea of ​​adopting energy-saving light bulbs and appliances that are of energy class A1, A2, A3 and A4, the best there is. This will also be of great help in terms of amounts to be paid for consumption.