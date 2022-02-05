2022 bills, system charges disappear: “But that’s not enough”

A novelty characterizes the 2022 bills, for now limited to the first quarter. It is a measure to help families and businesses.

2022 bills, the relative reset becomes effective system charges which are usually shown on the invoice. This will be valid for the first quarter of the new year and for those who have already made the payment, a more than necessary refund is expected.

This is one of the various measures undertaken by the Government and the various ministries in charge with the aim of making the increases that will affect bills in 2022 less impactful. Electricity and gas have seen a tremendous increase in their respective costs, with many negative consequences for families and businesses.

What are the system charges? These are ancillary costs that are used to cover the management of the electrical system. A bit like commissions on transactions carried out on a current account in the financial sector. And the average weight of system charges stands at 10%.

2022 bills, other aid is still needed

It is not a question of who knows what lightening maneuver but it is still something. However, there are also other measures, such as payment in a maximum of ten installments for those who are unable to pay their bills 2022. This will replace the instantaneous interruption of users for which it will result in default. The cut will be implemented only in extreme situations.

With regard to businesses, a cut on the tax credit on 20% of the disbursements for 2022 bills is planned from January to March.

To date there appears to be a treasure that could arrive to 10 billion euros to help families and businesses. But many exponents of the various industrial sectors still consider the subsidies conceived as an aid to be insufficient.

The balances for those who have already paid will start with the next bill. In the meantime, the situation will continue to be very difficult for the whole year that has just begun, and it is hoped that the difficulties associated with what is currently a full-blown crisis can subside as soon as possible.