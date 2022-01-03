2022 brings 15,000 hires and stabilizations for Nurses, Doctors, OSS, Physiotherapists and Healthcare Professionals. AssoCareNews.it

2022 brings 15,000 hires and stabilizations for Nurses, Doctors, OSS, Physiotherapists and Healthcare Professionals.

As promised, 2022 will bring 15,000 hires and stabilizations for Nurses, Doctors, OSS, Physiotherapists and Healthcare Professionals.

New Hires: Mega Contests Coming Soon!

Between resolutions already issued, notices and announcements on arrival and registrations already open, there are thousands of places available that will animate the very first months of the year.

In particular, Nurses, OSS and Doctors will have more places destined but also Midwives and Health Professionals will not remain dry-mouthed.

The forecast is for more than 12,000 seats available, with possible surprises in excess of this number.

Stabilizations on the way.

With the latest Finance Law, the funds were approved to stabilize the contracts of those who have worked on a fixed-term basis for the covid emergency.

There is talk of hundreds of Nurses, Doctors, OSS and Health Professionals who worked hard in the midst of the pandemic and who are now therefore deserving of a permanent job.

How to stay up to date and not miss the opportunity?

In short, it will be a year full of possibilities on which it will be essential to stay up to date.

