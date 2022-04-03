2022 buying guide

Mobiles with a stylus are perfect for drawing, editing photos or taking notes. These are the best you can buy.

Use the mobile with a stylus can greatly facilitate tasks such as draw, take notes, or edit photos. However, not many smartphones are accompanied by this accessory. If your idea is to buy a smartphone with a stylus, stay with us, because in this guide we fully delve into this segment of the market to recommend the best models.

Before telling you the main characteristics of these mobiles in particular, we will stop to explain the advantages of having a mobile with a stylus. Finally, to help you in the selection, we will recommend the best mobile with stylus you can buy in 2022. Let’s get started!

Advantages of having a mobile with a stylus

Mobile phones with a stylus are mainly known thanks to companies like Samsung and LG, who have opted for its integration in some of their mobile phones. It is true that there are not many models for salebut that doesn’t mean that the stylus isn’t a useful item when using the terminal.

This accessory is a kind of pen for use with the mobile phone, which turns into something similar to a notebook. So can draw, take notes and notes, and even edit photos with greater comfort and precision than if you did it with your finger.

Samsung took the idea of ​​the stylus a step further with the S-Pen, which also allows take pictures remotelytake notes with the screen on, pause and resume playback of a video, and even function as a remote when you make a presentation.

There is no doubt, the stylus or stylus allows us increase the functionality of our phone, but for this it is especially important that it has a large screen. Thus, we will be able to interact better and draw, take notes or edit more accurately.

Before concluding, we must mention that there is a difference between mobiles that integrate a stylus and mobiles that can be used with the stylus. In the first case, there are few options to choose from. In the second case, it covers any mobile with a touch screen, as all are compatible with the stylus.

Yes, your smartphone also supports use via the stylus penbut you should keep in mind that the control won’t be as accurate and that you will not enjoy the same functions that are available in a model created specifically to be used with such a pen.

You must take this into account, because if you want to get the most out of the stylus and you know that it is an accessory that you are going to use a lotthe best thing is that you get one of the phones that we recommend next.

The best phones with a stylus

Mobile phones with an integrated pen are not common on the market, but we can still select several models that will meet all your needs. We have not only chosen terminals for this 2022, there are others from previous years so you can choose the one that suits you best based on features and price.

So that you are not surprised, we have already warned you that most of the phones with a stylus in this guide are from Samsung. This is for two reasons: the firm continues betting on them and they are one of the few that are available on the market even though some time has passed since its launch. Let’s know its main characteristics.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G It is currently the king of the Samsung catalog, although we can also talk about it as the successor to the Galaxy Note family, inheriting the S-Pen from her as a perfect complement. As we saw in the analysis of the Galaxy S22 Ultra itself, the pencil is integrated into the phone itself, in the lower left corner specifically.

It is an accessory that allows us to get more out of the phone, with functions such as draw or take notes with the screen off. In addition, it is also used to capture clippings from apps or web pages and to write freehandthe mobile will automatically take care of transforming the doodles into text.

Thanks to the S-Pen and its large screen, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is very comfortable to write and draw.

The convenience offered by the S-Pen is also possible thanks to the large screen size of the terminal, which has 6.8 inches. It is the best screen on the Android market, with QHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate so you can see everything with the best quality. Also, the processor is samsung exynos 2200so you can perform any task without power problems.

If we add one 108 MP main camera and a large 5,000 mAh battery, it is quickly understood why the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is the king of Samsung. The base model, 8GB+128GB, has a recommended retail price of 1,259 euros. You can buy any of its versions on Amazon, the Samsung store and PcComponentes.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Motorola Moto G Pro

Motorola also has a mobile phone with a stylus, the first of its entire catalog. Is named Motorola Motorola G Pro and, although there are other phones from the firm with the accessory in question, this one stands out because still available for purchase today.

With the Stylus of the Moto G Pro you can perform all the tasks we have mentioned in previous lines, from taking notes to editing photographs. In this case, your IPS LCD screen stays in the 6.4 inches with Full HD+ resolution.

The processor in charge of giving it life is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, which comes accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage. In addition, it has four rear cameras led by a 48MP lens. In terms of autonomy, it will reach the day of use without problems thanks to a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charge.

The Motorola Moto G Pro went on sale for 329 euros, but its low availability causes this value to currently rise on Amazon, the only store that has it in its catalog. By the way, it is interesting to know that the Moto G Pro has already updated to Android 12.

Know more: Motorola Moto G Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Another good Samsung mobile with stylus that you can buy is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5Gwhich went on sale in early 2021. In this case, we must specify that It is compatible with the S-Pen, but it is not integrated in the terminal itself, you have to buy it independently. Specifically, it is for sale on Amazon for around 30 euros.

You can give this stylus the applications that we have discussed so much throughout the guide. The most important ones are those related to drawing and editing. You will have a good surface to use as if it were a notebook, since the terminal screen is AMOLED with size of 6.8 inches and adaptive resolution from 11 to 120 Hz.

Although it is a 2021 mobile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is still a great purchase.

As we saw in the review of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, this mobile has the power to bore you thanks to the processor samsung exynos 2100, in addition to compatibility with 5G networks. It is also a good buy for its 108 MP wide-angle camera and by the enormous battery of 5,000mAh.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G went on sale with a price of 1,259 euros in the 12GB + 128GB version. This, and the other versions, frequently drops in price in stores like Amazon and PcComponentes.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung GalaxyNote 20

The Galaxy Note 20 series was the last of the Galaxy Note family that we could enjoy. Of all the available models we want to highlight the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G, which can still be bought at a good price. this terminal comes with the S-Pen as a built-in accessorywhich offers the possibility to use it as a pointer, make gestures in the air for various actions and also take photos from a distance.

Of course, this stylus pen can interact with the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution to draw pictures or jot down some notes by hand. The processor is Exynos 990which means it has plenty of power to run any app or game.

If what worries you are the photographs, with this Samsung Galaxy Note 20 you will be able to capture good quality images thanks to a 64 MP main camera in the rear and a 10 MP in the front. We end up talking about its autonomy, which will reach the day of use with a 4,300mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

You can currently buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G from 8GB+256GB for less than 800 euros on Amazon and on Phone House.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy Note20

What is the best mobile with a stylus?

The best stylus mobile in 2022 is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G. Without a doubt, the South Korean company has managed to create a mobile that borders on perfection and that integrates the pencil wonderfully so that the functionality is even more. Design, screen, power, photography, autonomy… There is no section in which this impressive phone falters.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

