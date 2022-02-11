2022 could be the year of the real restart

The future of travel is finally looking brighter. There are several countries that are easing travel restrictions, at least for vaccinated people, and in the last period we are witnessing significant reopening, which bodes well for a prompt restart of the global tourism sector. Between positive predictions and big announcements, here’s what’s going on.

The World Travel & Tourism Council survey

An investigation of the World Travel & Tourism Council (Wttc) sees the vaccination campaign and the end of restrictions as the way to return to the levels of employment and travel of the pre-pandemic years. According to the research, the contribution of the tourism industry to the global economy by 2022 could reach € 8.5 trillion (i.e. 8.5 billion billion), just 6.4% less than in 2019.

For the World Travel and Tourism Council, if governments continue to open up and remove travel restrictions, the tourism industry could create as many as 58 million jobs. Excellent news after the huge losses suffered in the past two years. “As people start to travel again, governments need to implement simplified rules, including the use of digital solutions. The travels of the future should be contactless while ensuring safety “explained Julia Simpson, CEO of Wttc.

The reopening of New Zealand and Australia

Among the countries that will reopen in 2022 (which we have talked about here), the New Zeland. Initially, the New Zealand government had planned to reopen the borders gradually from January 2022, but due to the Omicron variant it decided to postpone the opening of the borders at the end of February.

Also Australia, which is probably the most radical country in its restrictions, is finally ready to completely reopen its borders to all travelers vaccinated with double doses, starting February 21st. In reality – as we have also explained to you here – as early as December 15, 2021, foreign travelers can enter the country, as long as they have an adequate temporary visa and some stringent requirements.

In particular, to date, tourists are obliged to:

complete the form “Australia Travel Declaration” at least 3 days before departure;

at least 3 days before departure; own a complete vaccination certificate (for at least 7 days);

(for at least 7 days); to exhibit the negative outcome of an antigenic or molecular swab carried out respectively in the 24 hours or in the 72 hours prior to boarding.

Depending on the place to which you travel, it is then possible that there is an obligation to undergo quarantine: the provisions, in this regard, vary from region to region. And in the meantime it is already boom in requests. On the day of the communication of the reopening, eDreams has in fact registered a 87% increase in searches for Australian destinations to travel right from the date of the reopening of the borders in the land of kangaroos. At the top of the top five destinations that Italian travelers would like to discover, now that it will be possible again, is Sydney, followed by Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

Greece has also relaxed the restrictions

Meanwhile, more and more countries are easing travel restrictions. To these, the Greece which allows Europeans to enter the country without obligation of negative testprovided they are in possession of the Green Pass.

According to what was declared by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) under the new European Union rules on the validity of the digital certificate, all passengers coming from the Member States of the European Union and the Agreement of Schengen, as well as from the 33 non-EU countries that have joined the European Union digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC). Also included in the latter list San Marino And the Vatican.

In particular, to enter Greece, all travelers, including minors who have already turned 5, are required to fill in – before boarding – the Passenger Locator Form (PLF). They must also present the Covid-EU Digital Certification (Green Pass), provided that this certifies:

the completion of the vaccination cycle for at least 14 days i (the count of days starts from the day following that of the administration of the last dose); for the purposes of entry into Greece only, the certificate certifying the completion of the vaccination (two doses or single doses) has a duration of 9 months (while the vaccination Green Pass including the booster / booster dose does not expire).

i (the count of days starts from the day following that of the administration of the last dose); for the purposes of entry into Greece only, the certificate certifying the completion of the vaccination (two doses or single doses) has a duration of 9 months (while the vaccination Green Pass including the booster / booster dose does not expire). recovery from Covid-19 in the past 180 days (for the Hellenic legislation this certificate is valid from the 14th day following the positive swab);

(for the Hellenic legislation this certificate is valid from the 14th day following the positive swab); molecular buffer (PCR) negative performed in the 72 hours prior to entry into Greece o rapid antigenic swab carried out within 24 hours before entering Greece.

For all other travelers the rapid negative test carried out within 72 hours prior to arrival in Greece remains mandatory (or the molecular one within 24 hours before), regardless of the vaccination status. The certification certifying the negativity of this pad must be strictly in English and report the name of the owner, as indicated on the identity document. Minors must also test negative before entering Greece.

The optimism of airlines and tour operators

Meanwhile, land airlines And tour operators are working to increase staff in the hope that the reduction in travel rules will trigger a summer vacation boom. Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair said that, for the summer of 2022, the low-cost airline expects to put up 115% of the capacity levels, equal to those achieved in 2019. Precisely for this reason, Ryanair is recruiting and training 1,000 new pilots and 2,000 flight attendants. However, O’Leary was keen to specify that a lot depends on the developments of the pandemic. Even the CEO of easyJetJohan Lundgren, expects summer milestones close to those achieved in the pre-pandemic years.

According to what Julia Lo Bue-Said, managing director of the network of independent travel agents “Advantage Travel Partnership” explained to the BBC, a significant part of those who will travel this summer are postponing their departure from last year. due to Covid, if not as early as 2020. Most short-haul vacation bookings see how main destinations Spain, Turkey and Greece, but there has also been a phenomenal increase in long-haul holidays over a longer duration. People are now finally ready for the long-awaited holidays and many are also ready to spend more, in order to finally treat themselves to that long-desired travel experience.