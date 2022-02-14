2022 dividends of all Borsa Italiana securities

Here are all the indications on the 2022 dividends (relating to the 2021 financial statements) that will be distributed during the year by the main companies of the Italian Stock Exchange.

Below are the links to the 2022 coupon tables of all the securities listed on Piazza Affari, divided by baskets or in alphabetical order. The prospectuses indicate thesize of the dividendthe detachment date and of payment and the amount allotted the previous year.

The heading must be monitored daily as the tables will be updated as soon as the listed companies communicate the various dividend proposals.

But how to collect the 2022 dividends?

How to collect the 2022 dividends of the Piazza Affari companies? It is important to remember that the right to collect the dividend it matures if and only if you own the share on the day on which the security detaches the coupon. A date proposed to the shareholders’ meeting – equal to the sum of the dividend – by the board of directors of the company when the accounts for the entire year are approved by the board. Which in turn the shareholders must confirm.

Therefore:

do you have the right to collect the dividend if you sell the stock on the same day as the ex-dividend date? Yes, as on the same day the stock will already be quoted ex dividend and the operation is neutral;

do you have the right to collect the dividend if you sell the stock the day before the ex-dividend date? No, you will not be entitled to any coupon;

do you have the right to collect the dividend if you buy the stock on the ex-dividend day? Again the answer is no.

Let’s take an example of a dividend payment

The detachment of a dividend it is simple but with some peculiarities to know. Let’s see it with a numerical example.

Let’s suppose that a stock detaches its dividend on Monday 23 May 2022 and that the coupon is equal to 0.2 euros per share. The stock in question closed the previous session (on Friday 20 May 2022) with a price of 20 euros (with a dividend yield, ie the dividend yield, of 1%).

At the opening of the session on Monday 23 May 2022, trading of the bond that detached the coupon will start from a price of 19.8 euros, equal to the difference between the previous closing price and the detached dividend. This means that whoever buys the stock on the ex-dividend day is not entitled to receive the dividend, otherwise the transaction would no longer be neutral.

Finally, on the payment day, the shareholder physically receives the money. The payment day is usually set 2 days later. In the case of our example, Wednesday 25 May 2022.

Video – Dividends, what they are and how the deadline works:

What are dividends? Dividends are a portion of a company’s profits that is distributed to shareholders. When does the right to collect a dividend mature? The right to collect the dividend accrues if and only if you own the share on the day the security detaches the coupon. Do you have the right to collect the dividend if you buy the stock on the same day as the ex-dividend date? No, you are not entitled to receive the dividend, otherwise the transaction would no longer be neutral. What happens to the stock price on the ex-dividend day? The security will deal with a price that incorporates the ex-dividend date. If on the Friday before he quoted 10 euros and on Monday he detaches a dividend of one euro, on the day of the ex-dividend he will quote 9 euros How much are dividends paid materially? Usually a couple of days after the deadlift day.



