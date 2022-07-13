2022 Emmy Reveal: The Infamous True Story Behind ‘The Dropout: The Rise And Fall Of Elizabeth Holmes’ And The Theranos Scandal

Amanda Seyfried embodies in the Disney + series the young businesswoman who managed to found a millionaire company and was even compared to Steve Jobs himself, but whose innovative technology turned out to be a fraud.

Elizabeth Holmes hated needles. That was the reason why this young and promising businesswoman born in 1984 and whose rise and fall is recounted in the series The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmesrevelation in the Emmys 2022did not want to follow in the footsteps of her great-great-grandfather -a famous Danish surgeon- and dedicate herself professionally to medicine, but also the motivation to create Theranos, the company that would make her a billionaire and for which she will probably end up spending a few years in jail.

Developed by Elizabeth Merwether (new-girl) and starring amanda seyfried in the skin of the main character, The Dropout It is, as its name suggests, the story of the incredible and infamous true story of Holmes, a bright and ambitious young woman who, while studying chemistry and at the age of only 19, came up with a potentially revolutionary idea and embarked on the adventure of creating her own company. Her object: the development of health technologies that would allow numerous medical tests to be carried out without the need to draw blood through needles of any kind.

It didn’t take many years for the young woman and her associates, including her boyfriend Ramesh Balwani (Naveen Andrews) and one of her teachers and main mentor, to amass a considerable fortune. Elizabeth Holmes had great contacts thanks to her family and he managed to convince rulers, investors, doctors and patients of what he had in his hands. The young promise of science even came to be pointed out as the new Steve Jobs and was named by Forbes as the youngest woman -then she was 30 years old- to amass by her own means a fortune of more than one billion dollars. Nevertheless, what was outlined as a scientific revolution turned out to be a massive fraud that even involved a health attack.

The Dropout: The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes arrived in Spain on April 20, 2022 with the Eight episodes that make it up are now available in full on the Disney+ streaming platform. In it, the story of Elizabeth Holmes is explored from beginning to end, with her statement before the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2017 being the axis of the first episodes. In her story, dramatized for the series but faithful to the real thing, Holmes reconstructed her steps since she put the famous Theranos into operation that would end up leading her to ruin. This is her story.

Who is Elizabeth Holmes?

Born on February 3, 1984 in Washington, DC, Elizabeth Holmes is the daughter of Noel, personal assistant to a member of the United States Congress, and Christian Holmes, who had worked for various government agencies in different countries. While still a child, the whole family moved to Houston and Holmes, from a very young age, began to show a great interest in science. At a young age, Elizabeth already showed determination when it came to talking about her plans, according to reports. Insider in a story about her life, and she was competitive, strong-willed, and a wonderful student. Although he flirted with the idea of ​​going into medicine, he dropped it because he was terrified of needles and went to Stanford to study chemical engineering. In addition, she spoke Mandarin, a language that she was interested in learning because of the time that her father had worked in China.

Elizabeth Holmes.



It was then 2002 and he had just come of age. In his second year of college, at just 19 years old, he had already begun to devise revolutionary inventions: the first of them, a patch that adhered to the skin and routinely scanned the body for infections and automatically administered antibiotics when it was necessary. An interesting idea in theory but physically impossible to execute.

But Holmes was convinced of the potential of her idea and, with the blessing of her teacher and mentor Channing Robertson, decided to found a company in 2003: Real-Time Cures, which later changed the name to Theranos. The young woman abandoned her studies and focused on her business, based on an equally ambitious technology consisting of the development of a device that would require only a drop of blood to carry out dozens of health tests.

Elizabeth Holmes recruited scientists and engineers to carry out her project and her company and these They worked for years to make their boss’s visionary idea a reality. To get the investment capital, Holmes pulled contacts.

What did it promise and what actually happened with Theranos?

Although the idea was revolutionary, its development was complex and Elizabeth did not obtain the expected results. However, she continued to convince investors and make a fortune with the technology she had in her hands. The young woman promised fast, accessible and affordable blood tests in a country where medical care is expensive, so she quickly aroused interest. His speech was good and convincing and his presentations – although rigged – quickly caught the attention of the media., attracted by her image as a young, brilliant and visionary business woman. Then came the comparisons with Steve Jobs.

Amanda Seyfried is Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’.



But the reality is that their technology did not work.

Sometimes it would say ‘this part doesn’t work anymore’, which was a bit weird. But you expect something like that from a startup that has a product that isn’t done,” explained one of Theranos’ early employees, Avie Tevanian on ABC News’ Nightline. “The problem was that it never got better.

Tevanian was one of many who jumped ship in the early years, but Holmes did not give up. He had really influential people on his Board of Directors and important unconditional supporters who did not invite his former employees to decide to file a complaint. Until youAn investigation launched in 2015 by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal It was the beginning of the end.

Reporter John Carreyrou got reliable sources that allowed him to publish that the Edison, as the device was called, did not work as claimed and questioned its reliability with some controversial real examples of misdiagnoses. This is how in 2017 the Securities and Exchange Commission launched the investigation with which the Disney + series begins. not much later the company was closed and both Holmes and his partner and ex-partner Ramesh Balwani faced a fine and fraud charges against them.

Elizabeth Holmes during her trial.



Where is Elizabeth Holmes now?

The trial against Holmes and his associates was delayed due to Holmes’s pregnancy and the COVID-19 pandemic, like so many other legal proceedings, but it could finally be held in September 2021. In January 2022 a jury found her guilty of four counts of fraud to her investors, although innocent of the counts of defrauding patients that she was also accused of.

The sentence will be final in September 2022 and that is when Elizabeth Holmes, currently out on bail, faces the 20 years in prison that are requested for her.

