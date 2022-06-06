2022 hairstyle trends: say yes to frizz and forget about the flat iron

Digital Millennium

The beauty industry has chosen in recent years to highlight it natural and venerate what was previously considered a fail by the experts. This revolutionary concept not only includes makeup or clothing, but also hair. And it is that this 2022 one of the trends that we have seen flood the catwalks has been the predominance of frizzyes, just as you hear it: Show off the real texture of your hair.

Embracing your natural hair doesn’t mean giving up an impeccable hairstyle forever, be it an elegant straight effect or deep waves, but rather giving your scalp a break freeing you from the heat of the iron or any other chemical that over time cause serious damage, sometimes irreparable.

For a couple of years, probably since the start of the pandemic, celebrities and luxury brands have been betting on looks that give you a more natural look and even take less time. That’s how the clean beauty was born – the one she loves so much Zendaya, Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber-, and now the curly hair.

The reasons why you should embrace frizz

Getting rid of the frizz that usually appears during the day is not about neglecting the hair, but about having a healthy relationship with it, that is, using it sporadically and not depending on the tongs or any other tool with negative effects on a daily basis. long-term.

This need to reconcile with the normal structure of the hair motivated Haute Couture to normalize messy hair in its spring-summer 2022 campaigns or fashion shows, an example of this is the styling Chanel, Alexandre Vauthier and even Azzaro.

In addition to emancipating themselves from invasive treatments, stylists are betting on this new trend to enhance the individuality of each type of hair.

So don’t be surprised to see models blowing their locks in the wind without a drop of spray or showing off their gel-free baby hairs. What’s more, celebrities are joining this trend in an effort to stop demonizing the natural texture of hair.

