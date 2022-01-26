2022 has just begun but here are the top 5 unmissable 2021 TV series that will keep us glued to the screen

February has yet to begin and we are preparing for the arrival of the brand new list of TV series and films 2022. Netflix, Sky and Now TV have shown that they know how to create highly acclaimed series around the world. The surprises scheduled for the next few months are already known to the general public and some have already appeared on the screens.

Some of these are nothing more than new episodes of already dated television series. For example, we will be seeing the second season of Dark Wish starting February 2nd. The return of Vikings, the never-ending story of the warriors of the Northern lands, is highly anticipated.

However, taken in by the new proposals, we may not realize that we have missed some gems of the past year. But we still have time to fix before it’s late. In fact, 2022 has only just begun, but here are the top 5 must-see 2021 TV series that will keep us glued to the screen.

Sky and Now TV join forces for fun series, forbidden love affairs and thrilling murders

There is no better set than a forgotten little Pennsylvania town. The protagonist of Murder in Easttown is Mare, a detective who will have to face and solve the murder of a young girl. Too bad all the suspects are friends and relatives. The best part is that the actress is the fantastic Kate Winslet, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal in the series. What are we waiting for to see it in one night?

All Italian is A casa tutti bene, by Gabriele Muccino, with a cast of stars from our best cinema. The members of a Roman bourgeois family gather in their restaurant. This will be an opportunity to bring out loves, betrayals, hatred and a mystery. A series that certainly does not exalt the love between relatives but is capable of contagious emotionality.

Succession 3 deals with the vicissitudes of the Roy family. Masters of Waystar RoyCo., Giant of media and entertainment, the members fight each other with the weapons of a merciless war. A tragedy in full style with twists between thriller and thriller, where the human being lays bare the worst part of himself. To start with the first series.

Maid is the story of a woman’s desperate escape from her abusive, alcoholic husband. With little money in her pocket, Alex becomes a maid in the home of a rich family and there will be many adventures that she will have to face. A thrilling and hopeful series in 10 episodes.

Finally, Torn along the edges talks about the history of Zerocalcare. Flashbacks follow one another, stories from the past that cross the protagonist’s life. Formidable is the presence of the anthropomorphic armadillo which takes the place of conscience.

