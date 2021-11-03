2022, Horner: “Some will guess the interpretations, others will not” – F1 Team – Formula 1

The spectacular and balanced hunt for the 2021 world title, which sees Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton opposed, must not make drivers and especially teams forget that Formula 1 is about to enter a new era. In fact, next year the single-seaters will be revolutionary thanks to a new technical regulation that will mark the greatest revolution since the transition to the hybrid era in 2014. A structural change that in the intent of F1 and FIA should favor the battles on the track and – with the help from the already introduced budget cap – bring more teams closer to the fight for the top.

In the home of a top team like Red Bull, therefore, we are dividing ourselves between the hunt to conquer the current championship and the need not to be caught unprepared in view of 2022. Milton Keynes team principal, Christian Horner, admitted to eagerly awaiting the coming of the new year to figure out who did the best job starting “From a blank sheet”. “It will be fascinating to see the first tests in Spain before the season starts. Usually someone finds a different interpretation of the rules and gets an advantage – explained the British manager to the site Luxury London – you always hope it’s your team“.

Horner then highlighted the main guidelines imposed on the teams by the new regulation. “Not relying on the wings for downforce reduces the ‘dirty air’ effect, which currently prevents following drivers from getting too close to the car in front – explained the number one of the Austrian wall – making cars easier to follow will make overtaking easier. It is a totally different philosophy from what we have now. The top of the sport have ripped everything we have done in the last five years, even imposing budget limits to help smaller teams. It is a blank sheet for everyone. Some will do well, others will not “.