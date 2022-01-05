2022 internet bonus, MISE vouchers up to 2,500 euros for the digitization of businesses

2022 internet bonus, ready to go the plan for businesses.

They amount to 609 million euros the resources that the Ministry of Economic Development makes available for the disbursement of a voucher digitization the amount of which may arrive up to 2,500 euros.

This is the Phase 2 of the Voucher Plan, aimed at promoting the dissemination of fast connections and that last year provided for the disbursement of PC and internet bonus in favor of families.

The businesses are the target of the second piece of the intervention. After the signing of the MISE decree Sara Infratel Italy, society in-house of the Ministry of Economic Development and part of the Invitalia Group, to kick off the operational phase of the internet bonus for businesses.

There will be 24 months to apply and obtain the voucher for digitization, recognized until the available resources are exhausted.

The news of the signing of the implementing decree of the MISE on the Voucher Plan for businesses arrived on December 30, 2021. The ball now passes to the company Infratel, called upon to manage the operational phase for theprovision of incentives.

In favor of these they were allocated 609 million euros, resources aimed at the recognition of a voucher for digitization aimed at favoring the stipulation of high speed internet connection agreements.

The details on the contents of the implementing decree come from the MISE, which in the press release published close to the end of the year outlines the outlines of the new internet bonus which will be disbursed in the course of 2022.

Businesses will be able to apply for a vouchers for an amount from 300 euros and up to a maximum of 2,000 euros, with the possibility of climbing to 2,500 euros under specific conditions.

Specifically, the contribution will be disbursed for contracts that provide for an increase in internet connection speed, from 30 Mbit / s to over 1 Gbit / s, lasting from a minimum of 18 months and up to a maximum of 36 months. The maximum contribution will be due in the event of switching to 1 Gbit / s connections, and will be recognized to cover the costs incurred by the companies and justified by the operators.

The starting times of the questions are still uncertain, a date that will in any case be relevant for the purposes of determining the expiration of the Business Plan, approved by the European Commission on 15 December 2021.

From the departure date, there will be 24 months to access it. In any case, the internet bonus for businesses will be recognized until the allocated resources are exhausted.

The number of companies that will be able to access the 2022 internet bonus varies from a minimum of 850,000 to one maximum to 1,400,000, based on the type and amount of the voucher that will be requested.

Numbers that the MISE has calculated taking into account the overall allocation, equal to 609 million euros.

In addition to the resources already provided for the Voucher Plan aimed at businesses, amounting to 516 million euros, the approximately 93 million not used by 9 November 2021 for the disbursement of the pc and internet bonus granted to families with ISEE not exceeding 20,000 euros.

A figure that show the partial flop of the measure, and a critical note can also be read in the words of Minister Giorgetti, who in presenting Phase 2 of the voucher Plan highlights that:

“It is not permissible, as happened in the previous phase dedicated to families, that the resources allocated are not used entirely for lack of adequate operational information to make people understand the importance of the tool “.

In order to speed up investments in ultra-broadband, and seize the opportunities offered by the PNRR, the launch of vouchers for the digitization of businesses will therefore be accompanied by communication initiatives aimed at making the new measure known to all potential beneficiary companies.