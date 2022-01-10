2022 internet bonus, over two thousand euro voucher: how to get it

2022 internet bonus | The Minister of Economic Development has given the green light to phase 2 of the 2022 internet bonus. This time the incentive is not aimed at families: all the details

The Government has introduced numerous measures in favor of Italian families, among these there is also the Internet Bonus. Starting from last December 30th, therefore, phase 2 of the so-called Voucher Plan added last year with the payment of the PC and Internet bonus. It is about digitization voucher with a minimum starting amount of 300 euros up to 2,500 euros. The funds allocated by the Ministry of Economic Development amount to 609 million euros.

“We deploy important resources to support the digitalization of businesses in order to stem the digital divide of the production system throughout the national territory. We need to speed up investments in the country’s ultra-broadband and seize the opportunity of the resources allocated in the NRP “. These are the words of Giancarlo Giorgetti, minister of economic development.

2022 internet bonus: who can benefit from it

The incentive is aimed at businesses, and not families, who will have 24 months to submit the requestto. The bonus will be granted until all available funds are used up. The contract can have a duration of: 18 months, a year and a half, or even 36 months, three years.

If companies decide to sign a contract with a connection equal to one gigabyte per second, it will be possible to receive an automatic voucher of 500 Euros. Infratel state-owned company, will take care of managing the bonus.

According to estimates, approximately 1.4 million companies will benefit from the incentive in question. In addition, the official website of the Put made the following statements known: “This is an important operation envisaged as part of the Italian strategy for ultra-broadband which, after the concessions in favor of families and schools, in this new phase aims to reach businesses”.