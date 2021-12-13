2022 is the time of the red Renaissance – Corriere.it

Dear Mattia Binotto, big boss of Ferrari, we are tired of improvements. From next season, his words at the end of the race must accompany victories. Ours is an invocation, almost a plea, certainly a state of necessity. Improving to always feel bad, tired, weak is not the ideal condition for Ferrari, which has always been accustomed to success, to fight for the world title, to scuffle in the sporting and institutional political forums of Formula 1, because its thinking and its strategy prevail over rival teams.

We turn the page, a new Formula 1 is born in 2022: well, celebrate the Red Renaissance, a new Ferrari that wins. We will have regulations aimed at the future, they will have been well studied, interpreted in the appropriate way on a technical level, by the Ferrari men: all year long in Maranello we research, deepen, work, design, meet to refine ideas and plans battle for 2022, so as not to be surprised, but to catch Red Bull and Mercedes off guard, at McLaren we don’t want to pay attention, they are those two lasses to reassemble and beat.