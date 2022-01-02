2022 is the year of long weekends … Covid restrictions permitting – Targatocn.it

Many, with the transition to the new year, look at the upcoming holidays, in particular what days they fall, in order to hook up a few more days off and enjoy a long weekend.

A day off may be enough to be able to think about staying away for at least three or four. Of course, Covid and the restrictions prevent you from making too many programs, but nothing prevents you from organizing last minute escapes or, in any case, from imagining them.

Let’s see how the holidays “fall” in this 2022 that has just begun.

Let’s start with the closest one, epiphany: falling on a Thursday, with only one day of vacation, the 7th day, it allows a long weekend of 4 days until Sunday 9th.

We then move on to April and at Easter and Easter Monday holidays, which will fall on April 17 and 18, as always on Sunday and Monday.

Then there will be the day April 25, the Liberation Day. If it falls on a Monday, it will allow at least three days off, to which a few days of vacation could also be attached.

May 1st will fall on Sunday instead.

Excellent “placement” for the June 2: falling on a Thursday, it will allow, with only one day of vacation, a stop of at least four days.

Ferragosto will fall on a Monday: for those who will not be on vacation, there is still the possibility to disconnect at least three consecutive days.

November 1st, All Saints, this year will be on Tuesday: also on this occasion, with only one day of vacation, you will be able to enjoy four consecutive days of stop and escape.

The 2022 calendar provides that l‘8 December it’s a Thursday: by asking for a couple of days off, you can definitely lengthen the “bridge”.

Christmas and Boxing Day 2022 will instead be on Sunday and Monday, not allowing special travel occasions. Same thing for December 31, which will fall on Saturday in 2022.