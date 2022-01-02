2022 makes Juventus tremble: 15 positives, Allegri ice cream

Juventus-Napoli again at risk, like last season, due to a possible Covid outbreak at Juventus, in addition to the positives that count the blues.

This time we will not linger among the regulations, but we will follow the address that will dictate theASL. Football cannot, in fact, overcome the health emergency that is being experienced worldwide due to COVID-19. From Thursday, January 6, when the A league will resume, there will already be a great change. The capacity of the stadiums has been reduced again and will reach no more than 50%, with the obligation for spectators to wear the ffp2 type mask. However, the Christmas holidays in many cases have been fatal due to the many trips that the footballers have undertaken and an undoubtedly more exposed social life. Hence many positives to the resumption of training.

