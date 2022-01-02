2022 makes Juventus tremble: 15 positives, Allegri ice cream
Juventus-Napoli again at risk, like last season, due to a possible Covid outbreak at Juventus, in addition to the positives that count the blues.
This time we will not linger among the regulations, but we will follow the address that will dictate theASL. Football cannot, in fact, overcome the health emergency that is being experienced worldwide due to COVID-19. From Thursday, January 6, when the A league will resume, there will already be a great change. The capacity of the stadiums has been reduced again and will reach no more than 50%, with the obligation for spectators to wear the ffp2 type mask. However, the Christmas holidays in many cases have been fatal due to the many trips that the footballers have undertaken and an undoubtedly more exposed social life. Hence many positives to the resumption of training.
All the news on SERIE A and more: CLICK HERE!
Juventus-Napoli, risk of outbreak from Covid-19: 15 positive in the Juventus club
Juventus-Naples, like last year, when the pandemic was just spreading, it is again at risk due to the presence of several positives in both team groups. In the case of the Azzurri, an opinion from theASL after the next round of tampons, but the situation may be quite definite. At the moment, they are in solitary confinement Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen and Elijf Elmas, while Andrea Petagna And Kevin Malcuit I am in fiduciary isolation for contact with a positive person.
READ ALSO >>> Hands in hair for Al-Khelaifi: blow to Messi and PSG
The situation of the Juventus it is the one that worries the most for a possible outbreak. Giorgio Chiellini, defender White black, was found positive for coronavirus, after returning to a group to train following five days of isolation for contact with a person who had contracted the virus. The session had however been individual and the player then returned home for the new quarantine. According to reports from the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, the Juventus already counts 12 positives in the youth teams as well as Arthur, Pinsoglio And Chiellini (15 in all) who certainly will not be able to participate in the match against Naples. It is therefore feared that an outbreak will begin and therefore that theASL can suspend the challenge.