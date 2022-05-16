2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominees

Advertising

MTV has announced the nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the celebration of pop culture that will return twice this year at dawn from June 5 to 6. First, with the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at 02:00 a.m., which will honor the best of cinema and series, rewarding the work of the actors and actresses of the moment; and for the second time in history, with the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, at 4:00 a.m., which will reward the most outstanding unscripted programs and reality shows of the year. Thus, both events will take place from the famous Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and can be seen live on MTV Spain

This year, euphoria (7) and Loki (3) are the series that lead the list of nominees and will also fight to win the coveted award for “Best Series”. On the other hand, the films that accumulate the most nominations are Spider-Man: No Way Home (7) and batman (4), which compete for the title of “Best Film”; Y The lost City (3), nominated for the first time for “Best Performance in a Movie” and “Best Villain”.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 continue to break down the existing barriers between film, television and streaming with nominations regardless of genre and format. This is the case of Lady Gaga, who is nominated for “Best Performance in a Film” for her role in La Casa Gucci. To this is also added Lily James, first nominated for “Best Series Performance” for her performance in Pam & Tommy, among others. In addition, “Best song” and “Aquí hay salseo” are the new categories that arrive this year.

And for fans of unscripted shows, the celebration continues. at 04:00 with the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripteda unique, fun and tremendously “dramatic” night that will reward these most outstanding programs and reality shows of the year. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sunset: The Golden Mile, American Idol, RuPaul: Queens of Drag, Selena + Chef, The D’Amelio Show Y The Drew Barrymore Showare the non-scripted programs that will compete to win a prize in the second edition of MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

MTV fans will be able to vote for their favorite nominated movies, series, reality shows and actors through Wednesday, May 28 at vote.mtv.com. You can find more information about the awards at MTVAwards.mtv.com, by following @MTVSpain and @MTVAwards and joining the social conversation using #MTVAwards.

More details about the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 and the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will be announced soon.

Full list of nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Best film: Dune, Scream, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the 10 Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Adam Project and The Batman

best series: Euphoria, Who’s Anna?, Loki, The Squid Game, Ted Lasso and Yellowstone

Best Performance in a Movie: Lady Gaga – The Gucci House, Robert Pattinson – The Batman, Sandra Bullock – The Lost City, Timothée Chalamet – Dune and Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Series Performance: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout, Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone, Lily James – Pam & Tommy, Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria and Zendaya – Euphoria

best hero: Daniel Craig – 007: No Time to Die, Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight, Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow, Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and The Legend of the 10 Rings and Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

best villain: Colin Farrell – The Batman, Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City, James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills, Victoria Pedretti – You and Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

best kiss: Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria, Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris, Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever, Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman and Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Comedy Performance: Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso, John Cena – The Peacemaker, Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever, Megan Stalter – Hacks and Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

Best Breakthrough Performance: Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza, Ariana DeBose – West Side Story, Hannah Einbinder – Hacks, Jung Ho-yeon – The Squid Game and Sophia Di Martino – Loki

best fight: Black Widow vs. The Widows – Black Widow, Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria, Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy, Shang-Chi fights on the bus – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings and Final Battle of the Spider-Mans – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Terrifying Performance: Jenna Ortega – Scream, Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills, Mia Goth – X, Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part 2 and Sadie Sink – Terror Street: Part 2 1978

best casting: Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Only Killers in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell and The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

Here is Salseo: Euphoria, Never Have I Ever, Pam & Tommy, Sex/Life and The Sex Life of College Girls

Best song: “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson / Respect, “Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / No Mires Arriba, “Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria, “On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Cásate Conmigo and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Charm Cast / Charm

Complete list of nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

Best Documentary Reality Show: Jersey Shore: Family Vacations, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Sunset: The Golden Mile, Summer House and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Competition Series: American Idol, Dancing with the Stars, RuPaul: Queens of Drag, The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies and The Masked Singer: Guess Who Sings

Best Lifestyle Program: Bar Rescue, Doctor Lee, Making It, Selena + Chef and Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series: Hart and Hart, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, The D’Amelio Show, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and Queen of the Universe

Best Reality Star: Chris «CT» Tamburello – The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, Chrishell Stause – Sunset: The Golden Mile, Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Willow Pill – RuPaul: Queens of Drag

Best Reality Romance: Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise, Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules and Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Talk Show and Current Affairs: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Drew Barrymore Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Best Presenter: Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth, Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef, Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show, Rob Dyrdek – Shame on Others and

RuPaul – RuPaul: Drag Queens

Breakout Social Star: Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok, Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram, Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter, Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok and Megan Stalter – @megstalter on Instagram

best fight: Bosch vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul: Queens of Drag, Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac, Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Sunset: The Golden Mile, Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard–Summer House and Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Best Reality Comeback: Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny, Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul: Reinas del Drag – All Stars, Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love,

Sher – Ex on the Beach and Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

Best Music Documentary: Janet Jackson, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Oasis Knebworth 1996, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) and The Beatles: Get Back

