2022 Olympics kept coronavirus out, but problems loomed

BEIJING – After nearly three weeks of both joyous and troubled times, this city had reason to celebrate as golden fireworks exploded in the sky above the Bird’s Nest Stadium.

The Winter Olympics provided Nathan Chen’s redeeming victory in figure skating and Norway’s record setting, among other events. The new superstar of the host country, Eileen Gu, had won three medals.

“I am very grateful to China for everything they have done for this event,” said the rising freestyle skiing superstar. “I think it’s a monumental moment.”

As children carried traditional lanterns around the stadium, dancing under a giant snowflake, Sunday’s closing ceremony rejoiced in the fact that thousands of athletes from around the world came together without any significant coronavirus outbreak. Amid the forecasts, a strict “closed-loop” system brought daily cases down to zero in the end.

“The success of the measures meant the success of the Games,” an organizing committee official said.

But despite all the obvious triumphs of Beijing, these Olympics were not free from the dark clouds that hung over them from the beginning.

No downhill race could entirely distract from China’s troubling human rights record. No hockey competition could counteract what happened in women’s figure skating, a first-rate event tainted by accusations of doping and scenes of a young athlete crestfallen and scolded by her coach.

“I felt very, very disturbed,” said Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee. “It was chilling to see this.”

In all, nearly 3,000 athletes came together to participate in seven sports, competing for gold in 109 events. Thousands of other coaches, officials and journalists joined the Olympic bubble, a city within a city, cut off from the public by security personnel and miles of chain-link fences.

With the Omicron variant still on the rise in early February, credentialed participants had to choose: Either get vaccinated or isolate for three weeks in advance. Thousands of tests were carried out each day and few spectators were allowed in the stands.

At the end of the Games, the positive results for coronavirus were only 437. The organizers were not as effective in controlling other problems.

The hottest political issues – the persecution of Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, the crackdown on protests in Hong Kong, aggressive policies aimed at neighboring countries like Taiwan – refused to go away.

Activists mocked the Games’ slogan, “Together for a shared future,” and the conversation turned scathing at a press conference last week when reporters asked about concentration camps and forced labor in the Xinjiang region. .

“I feel compelled to make a quick comment,” said Yan Jiarong, a spokesperson for the organizing committee. “I think these questions are based on lies.”

An IOC spokesman tried to focus the dialogue on sport, but Yan switched back to politics, answering questions about Taiwan, whose sovereignty his country disputes.

“I want to say that there is only one China in the world,” he said. “Taiwan is an indivisible part of China.”

“You have embraced each other, even though your countries are divided by conflict,” International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach told the athletes at the closing ceremony. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

There was no such discord at the closing ceremony, in which fans waved plastic contraptions, making a sound like rain. The highlights of the Games were played on the scoreboard, but even sports, which were supposed to draw attention away from controversy, have been problematic in Beijing.

Shortly after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva helped her country to gold in the team event, it emerged that the 15-year-old had quietly tested positive for a banned substance weeks earlier, with the result languishing in a Swedish lab.

Olympic officials tried to disqualify her, but an international court ruled that she could continue skating while her case was investigated. During Thursday’s women’s final, the pressure was clearly on Valieva as she stumbled on her program and missed out on the medals.

Television cameras caught a coach berating the teenager while her teammate, Alexandra Trusova, grumbled about finishing second to another Russian, Anna Shcherbakova.

The optics could not be worse for a Games -and a host- that were desperately trying to put their best face forward.

“Although [China] constantly bawled at foreign forces, there is this attempt to get the stamp of approval,” said Angeli Datt, a senior research analyst at the human rights group Freedom House.

It was left for Sunday’s ceremony to adopt a sense of resistance.

Athletes took to the field en masse, having overcome distractions, coronavirus restrictions and fear of being isolated for testing positive. In the mountain tests, they had endured sub-zero temperatures and gusts of wind that caused skiers to crash half pipe against the wall.

The crowd showed their appreciation on Sunday, roaring when they saw Gu at the athlete parade. The Norwegians came out with their arms raised in jubilation, having finished at the top of the medal table with a record 16 Winter Games gold medals.

“It’s amazing that a country with only 5.5 million people can get so many medals,” said Haavard Holmefjord Lorentzen, who took bronze in speed skating. “We are really good at winter sports.”

Things didn’t go so well for American ski star Mikaela Shiffrin, who failed to finish on the podium in any of the six events, calling herself “a joke”. But Chen got over her disappointment from four years ago, and the snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, settled an even older tally, winning two gold medals 16 years after a spectacular mistake cost her victory at the 2006 Turin Games.

They helped the US team exceed pre-Olympic forecasts, finishing fourth among all nations with eight golds and 25 total medals.

“If the results were completely predictable,” said Sarah Hirshland, executive director of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, “this would not be fun for any of us.”

Chinese authorities ended the Games with a ceremony that, like the opening ceremony, was subtle and subdued.

Tradition dominated the evening with the lowering of the Olympic flag, the extinguishing of the torch, the symbolic transfer to Milan-Cortina, the Italian venue in 2026, and the usual speeches.

“You have embraced each other, even though your countries are divided by conflict,” Bach told the athletes. “May political leaders around the world be inspired by his example of solidarity and peace.”

Hundreds of volunteers walked toward the center of the stadium with illuminated willow branches in hand. The thin branches are part of the Chinese tradition, a gift for dear friends when departing.

Organizers described it as a “bittersweet” farewell. That might have been the best possible description for these Games.

