2022 Psychologist Bonus, the decree: up to 600 euros with ISEE requirement

Psychological Bonus 2022, the implementing decree ready: here are the requirements and methods of access and use of the contribution.

The Psychologist Bonusthe contribution of up to 600 euros provided as support in relation toCovid emergency and the consequences of an economic and social nature, is in the pipeline: the implementing decree of the measure will be published shortly in the Official Gazette.

Approved by the State Regions Conference, the provision of the Ministry of Health and Economy establishes requirements and methods of access to the contribution as regards the 2022.

What is the Psychologist Bonus?

The Psychologist Bonus is a Covid subsidy for private citizens, provided for by the conversion law of the Milleproroghe 2022 decree, effective from 1 March. Article 1-quater of law no. 15/2022, paragraph 3, defines who can access it. It offers a public grant to pay for a cycle of post-stress psychotherapy sessions.

Who is eligible for the 2022 Psychologist Bonus?

Within the limit of 10 million euros for 2022, people who, due to the Covid pandemic, are in a condition of stress, anxiety, depression and fragility and who are in a position to benefit from a psychotherapeutic path, can access the Psychologist Bonus .

How much is the Psychologist Bonus worth?

The benefit is recognized only once to people with income ISEE up to 50 thousand euros. The parameters that regulate the measurement are the following:

with an ISEE of less than 15 thousand euros, the bonus is for a maximum amount of 600 euros,

with ISEE between 15 thousand and 30 thousand euros, the amount is 400 euros

with ISEE higher than 30 thousand but lower than 50 thousand, the bonus is 200 euros.

Even more people from the same family unit can benefit (since the implementing decree does not provide for limitations in this sense).

What expenses does the Psychologist Bonus cover?

The resources allocated can be used to support the expenses related to the sessions of psychotherapy held by private specialists duly registered in the list of psychotherapists and in the register of psychologists. It will be theINPS to arrange the activation of a online portal for the registration of professionals.

How do you get the Psychologist Bonus?

The National Order will communicate the names of the professionals who have joined the initiative to INPS, which will publish the list online. It will not be necessary to request a referral from the family doctor, but it will be sufficient to consult theonline directory (to choose the professional to go to. The INPS will then pay the service to the psychologists, who will verify the right through the INPS online portal.

When can the Psychologist Bonus be claimed?

The request for a Psychologist Bonus is presented to INPS within 30 days from the publication of the decree in the Official Gazette. The launch date will be announced on its website, after which it will be there 60 days to apply. INPS notifies the beneficiaries that the application has been accepted and associates each with a unique code for the bonus, which must be used by 180 days from the date of acceptance of the application. Through a specific function of the INPS portal, the psychotherapist from time to time checks the residual share due to the beneficiary’s bonus and updates it by uploading invoice data.