2022 restructuring bonus: discount and sale, new troubles!

2022 restructuring bonus still under pressure. This time the squeeze comes from the Sostegni Ter decree recently approved by the Draghi government.

The provision, long awaited by citizens interested in receiving the new 2022 supports, such as the Redundancy Fund (CIG), the non-repayable contributions for holders of VAT and many other social aids, including measures to curb the dear billsextends its field of action also to home renovation bonuses.

And the news wouldn’t be so comforting. The DL Sostegni Ter, in fact, in the wake of DL 157/2021 (Anti-fraud Decree), is still tightening its grip around home bonuses, creating many problems with the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice.

In truth, the “troubles” will affect not only the 2022 home renovation bonuses, but all concessions relating to the renovation of a building usable through discount and sale.

In short, if the first problems did not take long to arrive with the Anti-fraud Decree that came into force last November, article 26 of the Sostegni Ter decree takes care of settling another hard blow to the 2022 Home Bonuses.

From February 7 onwards the credit assignment for building bonuses it can be granted once.

Wanting to be clearer, the new DL Sostegni ter blocks repeated credit assignments for the 2022 Restructuring Bonuses, without exception.

We are talking about a new squeeze that is going to interest all 2022 home renovation bonusesincluding the most renowned concessions (Superbonus 110%, Facade Bonus), and which makes it even more difficult to undertake renovations even in the way of discount on invoice.

In conclusion, not only will the credit assignment have to deal with the new provisions dictated by the Sostegni Ter Decree for 2022 Bonuses, but the problems will also be reflected in the chance of obtaining renovations by means of the discount on the invoice.

But let’s see immediately what new troubles lie ahead.

2022 restructuring bonus: what changes for discount and sale from 7 February?

The new tightening provided for by art. 26 of the DL Sostegni Ter, in favor of the 2022 restructuring bonuses, is now numbered. From 7 February the home benefits that can be used through credit transfer and invoice discount they will be called to respect additional additional requirementsin addition to those desired by the Anti-fraud Decree last November.

The latter provision, which entered into force on November 12, 2021, began a complicate the life of home bonuses starting from last yearor.

The troubles started when the DL 157/2021 he put pen to paper the mandatory submission of two new documents for those who want to take advantage of the facilities offered by home bonuses. We are talking about the now known compliance visa andtechnical asseveration of the adequacy of costs.

A new rule that dictated by the Anti-Fraud Decree which extends to all the 2022 restructuring bonuses (Facade Bonus, Ecobonus, 50% Home Bonus, etc.) which, as is well known, they admit the discount and the transfer how to use.

More the new provisions launched for the Superbonus 110% are rigidsince it is an obligation to present the compliance visa andtechnical asseveration of the adequacy of costs it also extends in the case of use through tax deduction.

Not only that, the new decree seems to follow the same line of conduct as the Anti-fraud Decree by imposing other more limiting rules to the 2022 Restructuring Bonuses.

In addition to the tightening of all bills paid from 12 November onwards, exceeding the amount of 10,000 euros, from 7 February the problems for the 2022 Home Bonuses increase due to the prohibition, imposed by the Sostegni Ter Decree, to resort to the assignment of credit more than once.

2022 restructuring bonus: what new problems for sale and discount?

Let’s see immediately how the new decree complicates the life of the 2022 restructuring bonuses. The provision practically rewrites the first paragraph of art. 121 of the Relaunch Decree, intervening with the sentence “Without the right of subsequent transfer” to replace the old “option of subsequent credit assignment”.

A small tweak that is of interest all restructuring bonusesincluding Superbonus 110% and Bonus Facades, from 2022 to 60%, and any other facilitation for the execution of the works that allows for the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice.

This is a choice harshly criticized by construction professionals aware of dangers that derive from it, to translate into real troubles for the Italian construction industry in terms of sector block.

THE limits imposed on the assignment of credit they will end up, in fact, for haunt the taxpayers who use the 2022 Restructuring Bonuses by making use of the discount on invoice. For these, it will become more difficult to find a company that can take on the advance of the costs for the works.

Unfortunately, there was no other way out. The amount of fraud, approx 4 billion eurosdue to a improper use of the credit assignment for Restructuring Bonuses, prompted the Government to implement a series of new rules for block the phenomenon.

This new way of operating, however, leads to the natural extinction of the secondary market for the assignment of credit. To better understand, if the credit is transferred by the customer or by the company to a bank or financial institution it cannot then be sold a second time.

Credits transferred before February 7, 2022, on the other hand, can be transferred once again.

Restructuring bonus 2022: what other news from the Sostegni Ter Decree and the Anti-fraud Decree?

To summarize what has been said, the DL 157/2021 (Anti-fraud Decree) requires for i Restructuring bonus 2022 usable in the discount and credit transfer mode, whose expenses incurred to carry out the work are paid after the entry into force of the decree itself, i.e. after 12 November last, the obligation to complete the compliance visa and technical certification the appropriateness of expenses.

The new rules, already to be respected for the discount and the sale of the Super bonus 110%are also applied by means of the same decree to the subsidy if you wish to take advantage of it as a personal income tax deduction.

In other words, the DL Antifrode extends the obligation to present the two documents for the Superbonus 110% only even if used with a tax deduction.

To increase the problems of the 2022 Restructuring Bonuses, the DL Sostegni Ter thinks about it, imposing on those interested in building concessions a single credit assignment.

Restructuring bonus 2022: the tightening on the sale complicates the discount! Here because

As mentioned several times, the tightening of the credit transfer by the two decrees it makes more difficult to use the discount on the invoice. This is because both methods of use envisaged for the restructuring bonuses are linked to each other.

Let us try to explain the relationship well. With the discount on invoice the company in charge of carrying out the works advances the costs supported for the implementation of the interventions without waiting for reimbursement from the State, thus assigning the credit claimed for the restructuring bonus to a financial institution (bank).

This leads to a flow of sales which, if affected, generates consequences on the use of the discount on the invoice.

In other words, if the assignment of credit according to the new rules becomes increasingly difficult for banks and businesses, it will be almost infeasible for the application of the discount on the invoice of the 2022 restructuring bonuses.

AND the new squeeze will take effect from 7 February despite the attempts to restore the discipline passed on to the assignment of credit which have now gone up in smoke.