2022 restructuring bonus: new discount and sale stop!

Restructuring bonus 2022 still in the grip of restrictions. Recent measures were introduced to regulate the already complex operating mechanism of the 2022 Home Bonuses.

TO complicate the life of bonuses this time the Sostegni Ter decree, approved a few days ago by the Draghi government, introduces a new firm on the assignment of credit starting from 7 February.

The provision, in fact, in addition to revealing the list of new economic aid available to Italian citizens throughout 2022 (lost fund VAT number, CIGmeasures to stop expensive bills, other economic support), requires compliance with new rules to take advantage of the home renovation bonuses.

For those interested in having some more information on the tightening of the House Bonus Support Decree, we recommend watching an interesting YouTube video by the professional Danilo Torresi.

We anticipate that there is far more to rejoice.

The Sostegni Decree Terin fact, it intervenes on home bonuses at the same time as the Anti-Fraud Decree (DL 157/2021) making it more and more impossible for the transfer of credit and consequently to the discount on the invoice.

And the new catch it will extend to all concessions obtainable as a result of a restructuring of a property suitable for discount and sale, in addition to the restructuring bonuses.

In short, the new limits imposed by the Anti-fraud Decree in effect from 12 November 2021 to make the use of the 2022 Home Bonuses more problematic.

In truth, the blow inflicted on the home bonuses by the DL Sostegni Ter came like a bolt from the blue, moreover with immediate significance.

In fact, the countdown has already begun: from 7 February on the credit cannot be assigned more than onceas indicated by article 26 of the same Sostegni Ter Decree.

To be clearer, the new provision imposes a halt on the transfer of the credit of the 2022 restructuring bonuses, perpetuated several times.

And such provisions they are valid indiscriminately from the type of home bonus that you decide to benefit from. The block on repeated credit assignments is also applied to the most renowned home renovation bonuses, from the 110% Superbonus to the Facade Bonus, with important repercussions on the discount on invoice.

To sum up, the new detention sanctioned on the assignment of the credit for home bonuses by the Sostegni Ter Decree, not only limits the space of use of the sale itself, but also a negative impact also on the possibility of taking advantage of the facilities related to the restructuring through the discount on invoice.

Without wasting any more time, let’s see in detail how the block on transfer is implemented and what are the negative consequences of the limitations on the discount on the invoice.

Restructuring bonus 2022: from February 7, the sale is blocked. What changes?

The new stop to the 2022 restructuring bonuses, put in black and white by thearticle 26 of the recent DL Sostegni Ter applies starting from tomorrow.

From February 7, 2022 the house concessions that can be used in the mode of sale or discount on the invoice must follow stricter guidelines in addition to those already introduced by Anti-fraud Decree.

This latest government measure has begun undermine the way home bonuses are used already in the last two months of last year, more precisely from its entry into force, which took place on November 12, 2021.

Specifically, the first problems began to arise following the obligation, inserted in the same DL 157/2021to introduce two new documents in order to take advantage of the concessions implicit in each home bonus.

The reference is to compliance visa and to thetechnical deduction of the adequacy of costs. Two brand new documents that must be filled out indiscriminately for access to all of those Home renovation bonus 2022 which by law can be usedi as a discount and sale.

The new rules, therefore, also apply to Facades Bonus (with a 60% personal income tax deduction in 2022), a 50% home bonus and an Ecobonus.

More stringent is the tax for the Superbonus 110% invested with the obligation to dispose of the compliance visa andtechnical asseveration of the congruity of the costi not only for assignment and discount on the invoice, but also in the case of use for personal income tax deduction.

But there is more. The DL Sostegni Ter follows the DL Antifrode introducing more binding requirements on the use of home renovation bonuses.

While the DL 157/2021 intervenes heavily on all invoices for an amount exceeding 10,000 euros paid starting from last November 12, the Sostegni Decree Ter introduces a new limitation on home bonuses 2022 which can be used as a credit transfer.

In fact, you can take advantage of the assignment of credit only once, starting February 7.

Restructuring bonus 2022: what problems does the firm transfer to the discount on the invoice cause?

Let us now dwell on problems created by the DL Sostegni Ter ai Restructuring Bonuses 2022. Reading the official text of the decree, the intervention to replace the wording stands out “Right to subsequently assign credit” (art. 121 of the Relaunch Decree “with the indication “Without the right of subsequent transfer”expression of the new detention imposed on the perpetuated credit transfer.

A modification that from 7 February it will apply to all restructuring bonusesSuperbonus 110% and Facades Bonus included, not really frowned upon by construction professionals aware of the risks that will have to be faced, first of all that of block of the entire sector.

But the effects of the detention on transfer they do not end here. To be exposed to heavy limitations will also be i taxpayers interested in using the 2022 Restructuring Bonuses as a discount on the invoice.

For these, in fact, the possibility of finding a business is complicated executor of the works willing to anticipate costs of the renovation work to be carried out.

The arrest of the credit transfer repeated starting from 7 February, however, was the only chance available to the Government for limit the opportunities for fraud which, according to estimates, touched i 4 million euros.

If the DL Supports Ter establishes that from 7 February onwards the credit can be transferred by the customer to a bank only once, the credits assigned before date dates: these you canor transfer on multiple occasions.

2022 restructuring bonus: Legislative Decree Sostegni Ter and Legislative Decree 157/2021 at a glance. Here are the news

In summary, the Anti-Fraud Decree (DL 157/2021) does nothing but insert the obligation of the approval of conformity and the technical asseveration on the adequacy of the expenses for those affordable 2022 Home Renovation Bonuses like discount and credit transferfrom November 12 onwards.

And these limits also apply exceptionally to the Super bonus 110% in case it also wants to be used as fiscal detraction.

To these is added the firm imposed by the DL Sostegni Ter on the 2022 restructuring bonuses culminating in prohibition to resort to the sale of credit for more than once.

Restructuring bonus 2022: the stop on the sale affects the discount! How?

As already stated, the subject to the assignment of the credit imposed as a result of the Legislative Decree Sostegni Ter complicates life at the discount on the invoice.

This repercussion was taken for granted, since there is a subtle link between discount and sale. By means of the discount, the company that carries out the work is done charge in advance of supported costs without waiting for the state repayment by transferring the credit to a bank.

If the transfers are in some way hindered,the negative effects are also reflected in the use of the discount on the invoice.

To better understand it, if it becomes more complicated for companies to resort to the assignment of credit for the 2022 restructuring bonuses, the same thing will be for the discount on the invoice.

In other words, if the assignment of credit according to the new rules becomes increasingly difficult for banks and businesses, it will be almost infeasible for the application of the discount on the invoice of the 2022 restructuring bonuses.