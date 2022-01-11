2022 season presented by Riot, the news for LoL, Wild Rift and eSport – Nerd4.life

Riot Games kicked off the League of Legends 2022 season, your own MOBA for PC, mobile and console. Let’s see all the news officially unveiled by the development team for LoL, Wild Rift and eSport.

Riot explains that “The Ranked Season has begun, complete with graphical updates for each ranked level.” Voting is ongoing in the client for VGU (Shyvana, Nocturne, Tryndamere, Skarner, Kog’Maw) and thematic (Infernal, Gothic, Light), until January 19.

Until January 13th, there are daily missions with the following rewards:

2022 season icon

1500 blue essences

Eternal Capsule

Ward God of the forge – Season 2022

Emote The call

500 orange essences

Hextech Chest + Key

Champion Shards by Ornn, Sejuani, Olaf, Volibear, Pantheon, Leona, Kai’Sa, Taliyah, and Rek’Sai

To this is added the Clash Tournament Season 2022 (January 15-16), Porcelain Aspects, a new Challenge system in League of Legends. Players will also be able to track their progress on multiple fronts of the League experience, from perfect action to must-see moments, not forgetting the rarest finds. There are also changes to the rare and exclusive content of League, including improved prestige aspects, a new mythic essence and a new experience with Event Passes!

League of Legends Wild Rift

Regarding Wild Rift, in a few months we will see new changes to the Wild Rift terrain. Speaking of the Rift of the Elements, in each game one element will dominate the Rift (Hell, Mountain, Ocean, or Cloud), altering the map. Finally, some champions are coming: Sett and Yuumi in patch 3.0; Karma and Shen in patch 3.1.

For what concern eSport side of League of Legends, more than 100 teams are preparing and the 12 regional leagues are ready to kick off the League season! In Wild Rift, on the other hand, eSport is made up of eight regional leagues that will join the competitive ecosystem. The first official world tournament, the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship, has also been announced, taking place this summer in Europe!

Finally, we uncovered the details about Zeri, the spark of Zaun, the new Champion.