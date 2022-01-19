2022 tax bills, we change: all the news

Farewell to the premium in the tax bills. From 2022 the collection charges disappear and the taxpayer discount is 3% of the total. While the Revenue Agency is in a hurry to send the new compliance letters with good-natured notices, just yesterday, from next door, that of the Revenue Collection Agency, the model of the new tax bills was disseminated, we read on laleggepertutti.it. A model that, this time, brings with it good news: taxpayers will no longer have to pay what was once called premium and which for a couple of years has taken on a more politically correct name: collection charges.

The percentages that up to now have been due to the Collector for his collection activity disappear from the new payment bills: a compensation that could be justifiable until such activity was carried out by a commercial company (Equitalia SpA) but which today, with the transformation into a public body, no longer has any reason to exist.

But let’s see in more detail what the news is, when will it start and what advantages lie ahead for taxpayers. In the new folder, the entry of ‘collection charges’ currently equal to 3% disappears from the total sums to be paid. In the field of the amounts due to the concessionaire only notification rights appear.

The reform is immediately effective but has no retroactive value. Therefore, the cancellation of the premium starts only for the loads entrusted to the Agenzia Entrate Riscossione, by the various creditors, starting from 1 January 2022. Therefore the loads already delivered, although not yet resulted in tax bills (because they are currently being issued ) collection charges still need to be paid. This means that to see the discount in the folder operational you will have to wait a few more months. This is the time that on average runs from the moment of transmission of the tax burden from the creditor to the collection agent until notification of the file. In this regard, please note that, based on Article 19 of Legislative Decree 112/1999, the collection agent loses the right to discharge if he does not notify the folder within the ninth month following receipt of the assignment.

Furthermore, the effects of the Covid suspension must be considered, which stopped the delivery of the documents from 8 March 2020 to 31 August 2021. It is estimated that a total of 60 million remained stationary, including files and other collection documents due to the stop ( extended several times) by successive Governments and by Parliament, so as not to aggravate the negative consequences of the pandemic on citizens and economic operators. Considering that at least 4 or 5 million would have been sent in the last months of 2021, the account is at least 55-56 million old documents still to be served starting from the year that has just begun. To these are added those whose dispatch was already scheduled for 2022. All loads entrusted in recent years and which will therefore still carry the premium.

Nothing will change, however, on the front of notification costs and expenses both for precautionary measures (such as retainers and mortgages) and for executive measures (such as foreclosures). These are two amounts that will continue to be fully borne by the debtor both in the case of the bills and in the other collection deeds.