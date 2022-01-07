2022: the best films coming out

2022 promises to be full of great films. In which many sequels stand out.

In fact, in January the new chapter of the Matrix comes out, the fourth. So Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity. There will not be Laurence Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the film.

February sees the release of “Murder on the Nile” inspired by the namesake. famous novel by Agatha Christie and directed by Kenneth Branagh, who will also be the main protagonist, detective Hercule Poirot. Nile cruise setting and a cast that also boasts Annette Bening and Gal Gadot.

“The Batman” debuts in March, with Robert Pattinson. And in March the new chapter of the Downton Abbey saga also comes out, initiated “A new era”. In the film, the Crawley family moves to the South of France, to the mansion inherited by the matriarch Lady Violet.

May marks the return of Tom Cruise as an unforgettable hero: pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchel. The movie is of course “Top Gun 2”. The film comes out 36 years after the one that launched Cruise as a sex symbol. The actor will now play the role of a flight instructor. His pupil, the son of his friend Nick “Goose”. Also on stage Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connely. In May we will also see Penelope Cruz in the film “The immensity”, by Emanuele Crialese.

Baz Luhrmann returns in June with the film dedicated to Elvis Presley. Also in the cast Tom Hanks.

Tom Cruise returns in September, with a new sequel to “Mission Impossible”. The film was also shot in Venice and Rome. Protagonists, in addition to Cruise, also Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and Nicholas Hoult.

December is the month of the new Avatar, once again directed by James Cameron. The cast includes Sam Warthington and Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet. Cameron plans to shoot three more films dedicated to the saga.

The release date of “Killers of the Flowers Moon”, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is not yet known.

(photo Getty Images)