2022 TV Bonus: here’s how it works, what are the requirements and how to request the 130? discount

If you intend to change your TV in this 2022 that has just begun, know that the government has introduced the 2022 TV Bonus and that with the purchase of a new switch-off-proof TV it will be possible take home up to 130 ?? discount. The government, as mentioned, has allocated over 68 million euros to be dedicated to the TV Bonus but also to the TV scrapping bonus, for a discount on the new purchase of up to 130 euros. Let’s see how it works and what you have to do to get the discount if you want to change TV.

TV Bonus 2022: what is it and how does it work?

The TV bonus it is none other than the facility designed by the Government to help Italian families in the transition towards new digital terrestrial started in October 2021. We know that starting from last October 20, televisions and decoders that do not receive high definition HD channels no longer display most of the secondary Rai channels, such as Rai 4, Rai Movie and others, together with Boing Plus, TgCom24, Italia 2, Radio 105, R101 Tv and Virgin Radio Tv. In this case the other channels remain temporarily on the air but in 2023 the passage of the transmissions in the mpeg4 format will be completed and therefore it is necessary to take measures in this sense .

The TV bonus consists of two incentives: on the one hand there is the TV Bonus ?? Decoder, reserved for families with ISEE up to 20 thousand euros. So there is the TV Scrapping Bonus, without ISEE limit.

The TV Bonus ?? Decoder is a facility that is up to families with ISEE up to 20 thousand euros and consists of a contribution of 30 euros for the purchase of TVs and decoders suitable for receiving television programs with the new broadcasting standards (DVBT-2 / HEVC) or decoders with satellite reception. The TV Bonus ?? Decoder is recognized in the form of a discount.

is a facility that is up to families with and consists of a for the purchase of TVs and decoders suitable for receiving television programs with the new broadcasting standards (DVBT-2 / HEVC) or decoders with satellite reception. The TV Bonus ?? Decoder is recognized in the form of a discount. The TV Scrapping Bonus it’s a TV bonus that it does not have ISEE limits and this means that it can be requested by anyone as long as the television to be scrapped has been purchased before December 22, 2018. The bonus consists of one 20% discount on the purchase of a new TV on a maximum amount of 100 euros, with the simultaneous scrapping of the old TV. In this case, among the requirements to have the Bonus it is necessary to be resident in Italy and in addition to the scrapping of a TV purchased before 22 December 2018, also be in compliance with the payment of the subscription fee for the broadcasting service. This last requirement is not provided for citizens aged seventy-five or over, who are exempt from paying the fee.

2022 TV Bonus: how to request it

To check that a particular TV or even a decoder to be purchased can be included among the products for which it is possible to take advantage of the Bonus, it is possible to observe a list of “ suitable ” products that can be included in the Bonus.

HERE you will find the long list of TVs and decoders

And not just because to request the Bonus TV – Decoder just fill in THIS form in all its parts. While for the TV Scrap Bonus you need to fill in THIS form