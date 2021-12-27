The draft of the VAT return 2022 was published by the Revenue Agency on 23 December last.

To make it known is the press release of the same day: you can download the VAT form 2022 and related instructions.

The main changes are the following:

the compensation percentages applied by farmers under the special scheme reserved for them;

applied by farmers under the special scheme reserved for them; transactions relating to goods and services necessary for the containment and management of the coronavirus emergency;

necessary for the containment and management of the coronavirus emergency; the new rules for the application ofVAT in e-commerce.

There expiration canonical is the April 30, 2022 but, being Saturday, the fulfillment is postponed to Monday 2 May.

2022 VAT return, draft model approved: deadline, instructions and news

With the press release of 23 December 2021, the Revenue Agency announced the publication of the draft of the 2022 VAT return, which VAT numbers must use next year.

Revenue Agency – VAT return 2022 Draft published December 23, 2021.

The Announcements the most important are summarized in the press release and are as follows:

the compensation percentages applied by farmers under the special scheme reserved for them;

applied by farmers under the special scheme reserved for them; transactions relating to goods and services necessary for the containment and management of the coronavirus emergency;

necessary for the containment and management of the coronavirus emergency; the new rules for the application of VAT in e-commerce.

As usual, the declaration can be sent starting from February 1st and within the rectory deadline of 30 April 2022, which however this year is postponed to May 2nd since the deadline falls on a Saturday.

The final version of the model should be approved in January, with a specific provision of the Revenue Agency.

In addition to the model, the draft instructions can also be downloaded.

Revenue Agency – Instructions for completing the 2022 VAT return Draft instructions published on 23 December 2021.

The document contains the rules for the compilation and electronic submission of the VAT return 2022, relating totax year 2021.

VAT return 2022, the news: the VE, VF and VO panels

The main news of the VAT return 2022 concern three frameworks: VE, VF and VO.

The framework VE, “Active operations and determination of the turnover”, has changes in particular in section 1, line VE3.

The compensation rate of 6 percent has been replaced with the percentage of 6.4 per cent, provided for by the ministerial decree of 5 February 2021.

In addition, the compensation percentages of 7.65 and 7.95 percent were eliminated, replaced by the percentages of 9.5 percent.

This percentage was introduced by article 68, paragraph 1, of law decree number 73 of 2021, or the Sostegni bis decree.

The same changes affected the framework VF, “Passive transactions and admissible deductible VAT”, which has been modified in the following lines:

section 1, line VF4;

section 3-A, line VF34;

section 3-B, line VF 41, VF 44 and VF 50.

Finally, a further modification concerns the framework VO, “Communication of options and revocations”.

In section 1, i lines VO10 and VO11 have been renamed “Intra-community distance sales of goods-art. 41, first paragraph, lett. b), Decree Law 331 of 1993 “.

The novelty incorporates the modification made by the legislative decree number 83 of 2021.

Finally, the new was introduced line VO17 to allow the subjects who perform the services indicated in art. 7-octies against non-taxable clients established in EU Member States other than Italy to communicate the revocation of the option previously exercised.