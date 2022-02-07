2022 Winter Olympics on TV: February 8 program. Timetables and Italians in the race

Another very important day tomorrow, Tuesday 8 February, at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Italy is still playing for medals in at least four disciplines. A redemption is expected in the alpine skiing supergiant after missing the medals in the downhill, Paris, Innerhofer and Marsaglia in competition, but perhaps the most important cards are in snowboarding, cross-country skiing and curling. The snowboard parallel will see 41-year-old Roland Fischnaller hunting for the only medal he misses in his career, while Chicco in the free technique sprint of cross-country skiing Pilgrim will try to defeat the Norwegian and Russian holy monsters. Then curling, with the couple Mosaner-Constantini in the final in the mixed tournament: safe medal, it will be silver or gold. Also on the program is the 20-kilometer biathlon men’s individual and a one-minute penalty for each missed target, not a discipline totally suited to the big blues. Windisch and Hofera few more chances for Bormolini and Bionaz.

Olympics, the men’s super-G: TV schedules, favorites and start lists

Summary

Full live streaming of all events on Discovery Plus. Live TV from 2 on Eurosport 1 and 2, Sky channel 210 and 211, also visible on Dazn. Live broadcast on Rai Due from 2 am, passage on Raisport Hd, channel 57, from 11am. Streaming on Raiplay.

2.22 am, FIGURE SKATING: men’s short program

2.36 am, Sledge: double test 5

3.00 am, FREESTYLE: first round of the women’s big air final

3.22 am, FREESTYLE: second round of the women’s big air final

3.40 am, SNOWBOARD: PGS women qualifications (Dalmasso, Ochner)

3.45 am, FREESTYLE: THIRD ROUND FINAL BIG AIR WOMEN

3.54 am, SLED: double trial 6

4.00 am, ALPINE SKIING: SUPERG MEN (Paris, Innerhofer, Marsaglia)

4.07 am, SNOWBOARD: PGS qualifications men (Fischnaller, Bagozza, Coratti, Felicetti)

4.34 am, SNOWBOARD: elimination round PGS women

5.01 am, SNOWBOARD: elimination round PGS men

5.10 am, ICE HOCKEY: USA-Canada, group A women

7.05 am, CURLING: mixed double bronze final

7.30 am, SNOWBOARD: PGS women’s eighth finals (possibly Ochner, Dalmasso)

7.40 am, SNOWBOARD: round of 16 PGS men (possibly Fischnaller, Coratti, Felicetti, Bagozza)

8.06, SNOWBOARD: PGS women’s quarter-finals (possibly Ochner, Dalmasso)

8.15 am, SNOWBOARD: PGS men’s quarter-finals (possibly Fischnaller, Coratti, Felicetti, Bagozza)

8.24, SNOWBOARD: PGS women’s semifinals (possibly Ochner, Dalmasso)

8.30 am, SNOWBOARD: PGS men’s semifinals (possibly Fischnaller, Coratti, Felicetti, Bagozza)

AT 8.36, SNOWBOARD: FINAL FOR BRONZE AND GOLD PGS DONNE

8.43 am, SNOWBOARD: FINAL FOR BRONZE AND GOLD PGS MEN

9.00 am, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: women’s sprint qualifications (Ganz, Laurent, Pittin, Scardoni)

9.30 am, BIATHLON: 20 KM INDIVIDUAL MEN (Bionaz, Bormolini, Windisch, Hofer)

9.40 am, ICE HOCKEY: Japan-Czech Republic, group B women

9.50 am, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: men’s sprint qualifications (De Fabiani, Graz, Pellegrino, Raistelli)

11.30 am, SPEED SKATING: 1500 METERS MEN (Trentino)

11.30 am, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: women’s sprint quarter-finals (possibly Ganz, Laurent, Pittin, Scardoni)

11.55 am, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: men’s quarter-finals sprint (possibly De Fabiani, Graz, Pellegrino, Raistelli)

12.25 pm, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: women’s sprint semifinals (possibly Ganz, Laurent, Pittin, Scardoni)

12.35 pm, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: men’s sprint semifinals (possibly De Fabiani, Graz, Pellegrino, Raistelli)

12.47, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: WOMEN’S SPRINT TL FINAL

12.50 pm, SLED: third women’s single heat (Hofer, Voetter, Zoeggeler)

13.00, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: FINAL SPRINT TL MEN

13.05, CURLING: FINAL FOR THE MIXED DOUBLE GOLD (Mosaner-Constantini)

2.10 pm, ICE HOCKEY: Sweden-Denmark, group B women

2.10 pm, ICE HOCKEY: Finland-ROC, group A women

14.35, SLEDGING: FOURTH HAND SINGLE WOMEN (Hofer, Voetter, Zoeggeler)

