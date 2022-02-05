2022 Winter Olympics: today’s live scores and TV schedules. Waiting for the biathlon

First official day (the races have started a couple of days ago) for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (today’s TV schedules here). In the end the wind wins: due to adverse weather conditions, the third and final timed trial of the men’s downhill, scheduled for tomorrow at 4. Only Matthias Mayer, Christof Innerhofer And Aleksander Aamodt Kilde they manage to conclude their respective performances, with the latter putting the best time on the scoresheet. Training day also in ski jumping: also in this case the wind gives us a hand, with Giovanni Bresadola which in the normal hill does not go beyond 82 meters. All easy in curling for Norway And Sweden, which beat respectively Australia And Swiss in the session 7 of the mixed doubles: however, the leader of the standings remains theItaly, which can count on a loot of 4 wins on 4 races disputed. During the night, the picture of the women’s slopestyle snowboard final is also completed: tomorrow’s final act will be entered 12 athletes, with the New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott to lead the lot. Waiting for the biathlon, with the mixed relay on the track from 10. Dorothea Wierer and companions can believe us.

Summary

The day of Beijing (as well as Italian night) is open from session 7 of the mixed doubles of curling. There are two races scheduled: Australia-Norway And Switzerland-Sweden. In the first match everything was easy for the Scandinavian couple made up of Kristin Skaslien And Magnus Nedregotten, which they have the best of 10-4 and thus report the second victory compared to 3 defeats. En plein of ko instead for the Australians Tahli Gill And Dean Hewitt. Well the too Sweden, which beats 6-1 there Swiss: Almida De Val And Oskar Eriksson thus momentarily fly to second place in a ranking always led byItaly, while for Jenny Perret And Martin Rios the count of losses rises to 4 compared to only one victory in the game bag.

Mixed doubles ranking at the end of the session 7

1) Italy: 4 wins (4 races)

2) Sweden: 4 wins (6 races)

3) Canada: 3 wins (4 races)

3) Great Britain: 3 wins (4 races)

5) China: 2 wins (4 races)

5) Czech Republic: 2 wins (4 races)

5) USA: 2 wins (4 races)

8) Norway: 1 win (4 races)

9) Switzerland: 1 win (4 races)

10) Australia: 0 wins (5 races)

Among the most feared unknowns for alpine skiing a Pechinor, you know, there is the wind: an unknown factor that occurs punctually in the third and last timed test of the men’s downhill, scheduled for tomorrow at 4. In fact only 3 athletes manage to complete their respective performances: it starts with Matthias Mayer, which reports a 1: 44.96, with a lot of risk in the central part. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde stop the stopwatch to 1: 42.11, while Christof Innerhofer proceeds with caution, as can be seen from his 1: 53.59: for the blue a good high part before the slowdown in the low one, where he probably feels safer in view of tomorrow. Wind permitting.

Leading the ranking at the end of the first qualifying round of women’s slopestyle is the Japanese Kokomo Murase, which in the second is overtaken by the New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott: both still access the final scheduled for tomorrow together with the Finn Enni Rukajarvi, to the Austrian Anna Gasser, to the Americans Jamie Anderson, Julia Marino and Hailey Langland, Canadian style Laurie Blouin, Australian style Tess Coady, in the German style Annika Morgan, in the Japanese style Reira Iwabuchi and to Switzerland Ariane Burri.

In the training test on the normal hill Giovanni Bresadola reports a jump of 82 meters that is worth 20.6 points: to row the wind against the blue but also the desire not to totally discover one’s cards.

Awarded the first medals. In women’s cross-country skiing, skiathlon 15 km, the first gold of the Chinese Games goes to the Norwegian Therese Johaug in front of the Russian Natalia Nepryaeva, silver, and the Austrian Teresa Stadlober. Behind the Italians with Martina Di Centa, grandson of art, only 36 years ahead of Anna Comarella. 41 / to Cristina Pittin and 42 / to Caterina Ganz.

Beijing 2022 Olympics: the complete program with Italian timetables