2022 World Cup: Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo… The news you shouldn’t miss today

That’s it, the 2022 World Cup has started in Qatar. And throughout the competition, Le 10 Sport offers you to find all the information to remember from the day.

France: Benzema at the heart of a new controversy?

After having long hoped to be able to participate in the world Cup, Karim Benzema was eventually forced to forfeit. A departure that would have made some happy within theFrench team. Indeed, according to information from The Team the atmosphere would be lighter in the locker room Blues since the package of Golden Ball 2022. But the striker real Madrid has not been replaced, which means that if the France win the Global, he could then be crowned world champion, despite the fact that he could not take part in a single meeting. If this situation were to arise, The Team indicates that it may bother players of Didier Deschampsbecause of the way the case Karim Benzema was managed and resentment from some of them. The main interested party would also be aware that his departure was not necessarily regretted by part of the locker room.

Portugal: Decision expected after the World Cup for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

As he participates in his last world Cup with the Portugalthe future of Cristiano Ronaldo is at the heart of the debate. This Wednesday, brand announced that the quintuple Ballon d’Or would have made an agreement with Al Nassr. A two-year contract, with a salary of €200 million per year, would await him in Saudi Arabia. On his side, ESPN indicates that it would actually be a lease for three and a half seasons, for fees exceeding 350M€ in total. The objective of the Saudis would be to take advantage of the recruitment of Cristiano Ronaldo to shed light on their championship, with a view to obtaining the organization of the World Cup 2030. If an agreement therefore seems close to being concluded, Rudy Galetti and Fabrizio Romano contradict this information. Indeed, the now 37-year-old striker would be totally focused on the Global and should make its decision once the Portugal will be eliminated from the competition. The possibility of staying Europein the event of a satisfactory offer, would also not be ruled out.

Brazil: Bad news for Neymar

Out on injury in the first match of the Brazil against the Serbia, Neymar is hit in the ankle. Having already had to withdraw from the Swissthe number 10 of the Seleçao should also miss the meeting against Cameroon. And obviously, we shouldn’t see again Neymar for the round of 16 world Cup. Indeed, according to TNT Sports the Brazil would be pessimistic about the participation of his star for this match. It is therefore only in the quarter-finals that we could see the player of the PSG.

