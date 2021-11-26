2022 World Cup Playoff draw with Italy: how the playoff works

The draw for the play-offs leading to the World Cup in Qatar will take place on Friday in Zurich. Three places are still available, with 12 teams in contention, including Italy, certain of playing at home in the semi-final against one between Austria, the Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Poland, Turkey and Ukraine. Here is the guide and everything you need to know

Switch by playoffs the road of‘Italy towards i Qatar World Cup 2022. After the bitter disappointment of 2nd place in the group, with the overtaking of Switzerland on the last day, Roberto Mancini’s blues are forced to play everything in two games. Compared to what was seen in 2017 in the unfortunate double confrontation with Sweden, i playoffs have a new format: semi-final and final in a single match, in a mini-tournament with four teams involved. L’Italy, being in the first range, it guaranteed the possibility of play the semi-final at home, while for the eventual final everything will be in the hands of destiny and a further one draw.

When will the draw take place? The draw to determine the play-off matches for the qualification of the last European teams that will go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, will be held in Zurich, in Switzerland, Friday 26 November at 5pm.

Who takes part in the draw? Band 1 : Italy , Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Sweden, Wales

: , Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Sweden, Wales Band 2: Austria, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Poland, Turkey, Ukraine

How are the 3 passes for the World Cup awarded? The three European slots that were not awarded at the end of the group stage of the comppreliminary etition, will be decided by three mini playoff tournaments in which they will participate as a whole 12 teams. Two teams have been added to the ten runners-up of the European qualifying rounds based on the overall ranking of the 2020/21 Nations League: Austria and the Czech Republic. Specifically, these places went to the two highest ranked teams among the Nations League group winners who did not directly qualify for the finals. It is played in one-on-one, semi-final and final matches.

How the draw works The six best runners-up in the group stage European qualifiers, Italy including, I’m in first band And they will play the play-off semifinal at home. The other six, on the other hand, are in the second tier. The draw will distribute the six from the first pot in the semifinals 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 and will designate them as home teams. The draw will then assign the teams in the second pot to the pairing of the semi-finals one at a time, with some restrictions (eg Ukraine and Russia cannot be coupled by drawing lots). Semi-finals 1 and 2 go to path A of the play-offs, semi-finals 3 and 4 to path B and semi-finals 5 and 6 to path C. A draw will be made to determine which of the semi-final winners will play the final at home additional for each route.









When will the World Cup play-offs take place? Play-off semi-finals : Thursday 24 March 2022

: Thursday 24 March 2022 Play-off finals: Tuesday 29 March 2022 UEFA will confirm the starting times after the draw. The XXII final phase of the World Cup which will be played in 2022 in Qatar will begin with the inaugural race of the November 21 and will end with the final of the December 18. The final tournament draw is expected to take place at April 2022.