2022 World Cup playoffs, chaos in Serie A: the calendar may vary

The collapse of yield had by theItaly by Roberto Mancini in the European post, with four draws against Bulgaria, Switzerland (twice) and Northern Ireland, they cost the Azzurri first place in a group that seemed to have already been won, drawing the unwelcome and dangerous scenario of the playoffs, destined to leave repercussions also on Serie A 2021-2022.

The playoffs for Qatar 2022 in fact, they will take place between 24 and the March 29, with two straight matches in the program. Regardless of the opponents that will touch Italy in draw of November 26 in Zurich, the clubs would have done without this unexpected event, because if a stop in the championship for that weekend was already planned, one thing would have been to “lend” players involved in friendly matches, quite another if the thickness of the matches to be addressed will be of opposite level and importance.

World Playoff 2022: the 30th matchday of Serie A can change the date

Serie A 2021-2022 will play matchday 30, the eleventh matchday of the “asymmetrical” second leg with respect to the first leg, an absolute novelty this season, the 19 and 20 March, then the championship will return on April 3.

Yet, just to allow a Roberto Mancini to prepare these, hopefully, two crucial matches in the best possible way, the Federation is studying the possibility of postponing matchday 30, in order to free the weekend of March 20 for the national team as well. Day in which, among other matches, are also scheduled Inter-Fiorentina And Rome-Lazio.

Serie A 2021-2022, how the calendar can change

“The only window available at the moment is that of January 30th, when there will be a break for the South American qualifiers. We know it will be difficult, but we want to try ”the federal president said about it Gabriele Gravina.

The goal of granting the National team a longer retreat and more training sessions, however, seems destined to clash with the opposition of the clubs, because the only date available for recovery, indeed in this case the advance, would be the January 30, when the championship will be stopped for the qualifying matches of the South American group: it is difficult to imagine that the big names and not only accept to play a round without many important players.

All this without taking into account that between March 15th and 17th the matches of Champions League (first leg of the round of 16), Europe and the Conference League with the real risk of a tug-of-war between the club and the Federation to free the players called up by Mancini in advance.

Italy: Qatar 2022 is an appointment not to be missed

Fail to qualify al World for the second consecutive edition it is a nightmare that gives chills to all Italian football fans, as well as to the protagonists of the very recent ride at Euro 2020 and also at the top of the Federation.

The damage, in addition to image, just after having laboriously got up from the slap suffered by Sweden exactly four years ago (13 November 2017), would be of considerable magnitude also from the point of view economic-commercial, not to mention the risk that a possible new flop will affect the “Italian football” brand, understood as Serie A.

All just now that the championship had returned to shine also at the level of interpreters, at least as regards the coaches, with many illustrious names back on the Italian benches.

