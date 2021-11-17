2022 World Cup qualifiers: Argentina snatches the pass for Qatar | News

0-0 against Brazil is enough for Albiceleste given the knockouts of Uruguay and Chile (Vidal expelled) and the equal of Colombia

L’Argentina is mathematically qualified for i World Cup 2022: in San Juan, Albiceleste drew 0-0 in the big match against Brazil, but detaches the ticket for Qatar by virtue of the missteps of direct competitors. L’Uruguay, in fact, collapses 3-0 in Bolivia, while the Chile falls 2-0 at home to Ecuador (sent off Vidal at 14 ‘); finally, the Colombia does not go beyond 0-0 against Paraguay. Peru wins 2-1 in Venezuela

ARGENTINA-BRAZIL 0-0

Mission accomplished, with some external help, for Argentina, which celebrates qualification for the 2022 World Cup with four rounds to spare: in the big match in San Juan against Brazil (already sure of participation) there is a 0-0 which, combined with the results of Colombia, Uruguay and Chile, direct access for Qatar is valid. At the Estadio del Bicentenario a hard-fought game is staged, with few scoring chances especially in the first half: the only one happens to De Paul, who tries from the edge of the area but is stopped by Alisson. In the second half, however, it is Emiliano Martinez who opposes Cunha for the green-gold, without Neymar. The result remains unchanged also in the final and Argentina thus rises to 29 points, 12 more than Colombia and Peru who, however, will face each other in the next round. Thus comes the qualification for the World Cup for the holders of the Copa America, the fifth in career for Lionel Messi, who remains on the pitch for the duration of the match and becomes dangerous in two circumstances, without however worrying Alisson too much. Tite and Scaloni remain undefeated, awaiting the verdict of the first leg match that was interrupted a few minutes after the kick-off.

CHILE-ECUADOR 0-2

Ecuador consolidates their third place and approaches the World Cup thanks to a 2-0 win against Chile, which falls after three consecutive victories. The Tricolor starts very strong and takes the lead in the 9th minute thanks to Estupinan: the Villarreal player collects a rebound in the area and with a perfect left-handed diagonal beats Bravo. The situation worsens further five minutes later when Vidal, in an attempt to catch a ball, hits Torres with a scarp and remedies the direct red. The guests tried to double several times with Estrada, while Vargas nearly equalized for the Roja. At 93 ‘, however, the match ends with Caicedo, who receives from Angulo and bags by signing the final 2-0. Chile slips to sixth place at -1 from Peru and Colombia, while Ecuador is now at +6 on the fifth position that is worth the playoff four days from the end of the qualifiers.

BOLIVIA 3-0 URUGUAY

Bolivia dreams of the World Cup: the 3-0 against Uruguay allows Farias’ men to shorten the distance from fourth place, now just two points away after their third success in the last four days. The Celeste, on the other hand, collapses for the fourth game in a row and now seriously risks missing out on qualifying directly in Qatar. In La Paz there is no story: after the first half, the result is already 2-0 in favor of the hosts, who pass in the 29 ‘with the cross from Arce on which Muslera makes a sensational duck and double with the header from a corner kick by Moreno (45 ‘), who takes a penalty high in the 62nd minute. The 3-0, despite the red in Algaranaz who leaves Bolivia in ten, still arrives in the 79th minute, with Arce who heads his personal brace and crushes Tabarez’s team, now at 16 together with Chile at -1 from Colombia and Peru.

VENEZUELA-PERU 1-2

Gianluca Lapadula’s pursuit of Peru continues, winning 2-1 at Venezuela and remains fully in the game for direct access to Qatar 2022. The Benevento striker unlocks the challenge in the 18th minute with a perfect header on cross by Carrillo. At the beginning of the second half, Machis signs the 1-1, then Cueva brings Blanquirroja back in the 65th minute, while three minutes later the former Udinese misses a penalty kick, failing the opportunity to bring Vinotinto back in a draw. Final in pain, but Gareca’s team wins and reaches 17: the next match against Colombia, paired with Lapadula and his teammates, smacks of direct confrontation to fly to the World Cup.

COLOMBIA 0-0 PARAGUAY

No goals between Colombia and Paraguay, a draw that is of no use to anyone: the cafeteros suffer the hook of Peru, while Schelotto’s team remains at -4 from direct access to Qatar 2022. The most sensational opportunity of the first half happens right at Albirroja, hitting a post with Almiron, while Muriel heads close to 1-0 in favor of Rueda’s men. The starting 0-0 resists, despite the two chances in the second half for Duvan Zapata and the shot by Rodriguez that does not frame the target: Colombia rises to 17 points, the same as Peru, the next opponent of the cafeteros.