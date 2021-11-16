2022 World Cup qualifiers: Holland snatches the pass for Qatar. France ok, even for Belgium | News

Van Gaal’s team beats Norway 2-0 and closes in first place the group G. Deschamps passes 2-0 in Finland, Red Devils stopped at 1-1 by Wales

The last day of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup gives the pass for Qatar to Holland, which beats 2-0 la Norway with Bergwijn (84 ‘) and Depay (91 ‘) and closes at the top of group G. Already sure of the first place, France and Belgium collect a win and a draw, respectively against Finland (2-0, in goal Benzema and Mbappé) and the Wales (1-1), which is earned i playoffs as well as Turkey, Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

GROUP D

Already sure of the pass to Qatar 2022, the reigning World Champion France also won the last game and won 2-0 at Finland, who said goodbye to the playoffs. In Helsinki, after a first half without goals, in which Lloris must also save on the conclusion from the edge of the Pukki area, Deschamps’ team passes in the 66th minute: Benzema closes a great triangle with Mbappé (heel assist) and beats Hradecky also thanks to the Vaisanen detour. Ten minutes later, the PSG star files the practice by closing an amazing progression on the right with an unstoppable right turn. To rejoice, then, is Ukraine, which passes 2-0 in Bosnia and closes group D in second place with 12 points thanks to the goals scored by Zinchenko (59 ‘) and Dovbyk (79’), which give the Petrakov’s men overtake Finland in extremis, who remains at 11 and greets the World Cup.

GROUP E

It ends 1-1 between Belgium and Wales, with the Red Devils ending Group E unbeaten and Page’s team already certain of the playoffs that will assign the last three places in Europe to the World Cup. All the goals from the Cardiff match in the first half: De Bruyne gave Martinez’s team the lead in the 12th minute, but twenty minutes later Moore fixed the result at 1-1, which never changed in the second half. The Czech Republic went from being fished out of the Nations League, closing in third place at -1 from Wales with the 2-0 to Estonia signed in the second half by Brabec (59 ‘) and Sykora (85’).

GROUP G

The Netherlands risked for 80 minutes, then beat Norway 2-0 and secured qualification for Qatar 2022, leaving the Scandinavians out of the competition. Van Gaal’s team keeps possession of the ball and shows up in Nyland, especially with Depay, who is dangerous several times with his head and from the edge, and with Danjuma. The challenge is then released in the final, with the splendid right under the crossbar in the 84th minute of Bergwijn, who seven minutes later gives the Barcelona striker the 2-0 that closes the games on the counterattack. Norway says goodbye thanks to Turkey’s 2-1, who passes to Montenegro and secures second place in group G. A success that comes in comeback, with the goals of Akturkoglu (22 ‘) and Kokcu (60’) that overturn the initial advantage of the hosts with Beqirai (4 ‘). The group ends with the 3-1 of Latvia, who with Gutkovskis, Uldrikis and Krollis beat Gibraltar, who took the lead after 7 minutes with Walker.