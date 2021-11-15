2022 World Cup qualifiers, Northern Ireland-Italy 0-0: Azzurri forced to playoffs | News

Insigne and teammates do not break through the Northern Irish wall, Switzerland knocks out Bulgaria 4-0 and forces Mancini’s men to play everything in the play-offs at the end of March

Italy fails direct qualification for the 2022 World Cup and will be forced to face the playoffs to try to fly to Qatar. Against thenorthern Ireland the blues do not go beyond it 0-0 at the end of an extremely complicated and emotionless match. There simultaneous victory of Switzerland over Bulgaria makes Mancini’s men slide to second place in the group, who will play everything in the play-offs at the end of March.

THE MATCH

No way. An ugly and tired Italy fails the appointment with the direct qualification for the World Championship and, as happened in 2017 under the guidance of Ventura, he will have to play for access to the most prestigious tournament in the play-offs. The blues pay above all the excessive offensive lightness and, while dominating on the level of the game, they never create the conditions to unlock a tough match, against a technically inferior team, but tough and well put on the field. The Swiss goal against the Bulgarians does the rest. The good news, if you can say so, is that now there is time to reset everything: the November 26 Bonucci and his teammates will find out who their first opponent will be, after which there will be 4 months to work on an appointment not to be missed. Semifinals the program on 24 or 25 March (at home), final on 28 or 29 (and here the main bogeys are CR7’s Portugal and Ibra’s Sweden). Two matches in which to assert that title of European champion that Italy was sewn on its chest a few months ago and that now seems only a distant memory.

At Windsor Park in Belfast Mancini chooses Insigne as fake 9 and launches from 1 ‘ Tonali and Berardi to try to unhinge the 5-3-2 opponent. The Azzurri soon took over the reins of the game, trying to maneuver the ball from behind and take advantage of the insertions of the “little ones” in front. In the non-possession phase, the Northern Irishmen are extremely buttoned up and Italy struggles to find spaces with low ground phrasing, relying heavily on throws to cross the defensive line, but almost never managing to enter the penalty area with danger. The clear territorial dominance of Mancini’s men turns into a couple of half occasions, but nothing able to worry Peacock-Farrell and the first half ends 0-0.

At the beginning of the recovery immediately inside Cristante for an intangible (and cautioned) Tonali, but the first, sensational chance is for the hosts. Lewis, completely forgotten on the left, is fishing Saville in the heart of the area, which strikes with a sure shot but finds the impeccable response of a Donnarumma spectator. Goals from Okafor and Vargas in Lucerne force the Azzurri to seek the advantage, but the team seems almost nervous and continues to struggle to create noteworthy chances. At 63 ‘he has a good chance church, but his left whistles around the pole. Immediately after Mancini throws into the fray Belotti in place of Barella, further raising the center of gravity. For the final assault space also a Locatelli, Bernardeschi and then Scamacca, but Italy’s maneuver becomes more and more confusing and imprecise. The third Swiss goal, which would force the Azzurri to score at least two, definitively cuts the legs of a team physically at the limit. At 90 ‘, even the incredible opportunity of 1-0 happens to Washington on an imaginative exit from Donnarumma, but the Northern Irish striker hits unbelievably on Bonucci stationed on the goal line.

THE TABLE

Northern Ireland-Italy 0-0

Northern Ireland (5-3-2): Peacock-Farrell; Dallas, Cathcart, Flanagan, J. Evans, Lewis; Davis, McCann, Saville (27 ‘st C. Evans); Whyte (27 ‘st Washington), Magennis.

Ct: Baraclough

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson (35 ‘st Scamacca); Barella (19 ‘st Belotti), Jorginho (24’ st Locatelli), Tonali (1 ‘st Cristante); Berardi, Insigne (24 ‘st Bernardeschi), Church.

Ct: Mancini

Referee: Kovacs

Markers:

Ammonites: Tonali (I), Magennis (IN), Peacock-Farrell (IN)

Expelled: