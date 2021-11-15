2022 World Cup qualifiers: Switzerland in Qatar against Italy, England snatches the pass without problems | News

The Swiss close the group first in front of the Azzurri, now forced into the playoffs: Bulgaria stretched 4-0. San Marino buried by European runners-up with 10 goals (Kane’s poker)

There Swiss qualifies directly to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and forces Italy into the “purgatory” of the playoffs next March. 4-0 success at home against Bulgaria: 18 points for the Swiss; 16 for the Azzurri in group C. TheEngland officially tear the pass. The qualification, almost obvious, becomes certain after 10-0 a San Marino; Kane’s poker. Arithmetic first place in the group forces Poland into the play-offs.

GROUP C

Switzerland-Bulgaria was the game that surely someone on the blue bench was somehow following. The result is that the national team coached by Yakin, who flies directly to the World Cup in Qatar 2022, celebrates in Lucerne, precisely against Italy. The 4-0 over the Bulgarians leads the Swiss to win Group C with 18 points , against 16 ours. Vargas gets hypnotized twice by Karadzhov. Then, the most sensational occasions of the hosts in the first half arrive on the feet of Gavranovic, who however misses everything in front of Karadzhov, and on those of Okafor: inside post with a shot around. The Swiss collect corners and deservedly take the lead in the 48th minute: a perfect cross by Shaqiri who finds Okafor’s winning header. 9 minutes pass and Switzerland doubles with Vargas: unloading at the near post, on an assist from Gavranovic. The Var cancels the trio of the latter for offside, but not that of Itter, who is also headed. Freuler’s definitive poker in full recovery.

GROUP I

England’s qualification, already substantially mortgaged in the last round, becomes official after the clear 10-0 in San Marino. For the England runners-up, who finish first in the group with 26 points, there are Kane’s foursome and goals from Maguire, Smith Rowe, Mings, Abraham, Saka as well as Fabbri’s own goal. Poland thus forced into the play-offs in four months; also because he loses 2-1 against Hungary: goals from Schafer and Gazdag. 20 points for the Poles, second in the group. Ends 1-0 between Albania and Andorra: Cekici’s penalty.

GROUP F

This group was the only one tonight that had nothing more to ask for in terms of direct qualification for the World Cup and the playoffs. Denmark, already more than sure of the direct pass for the World Cup, lost 2-0 in Scotland: goals from Souttar and Adams. Israel beats the Faroe Islands 3-2 with a penalty from Dabbur and goals from Weissman and Peretz. 4-1 by Austria over Moldova: two goals from Arnautovic and goals from Trimmel and Ljubicic. The final classification confirms the first position of Denmark (27 points) and the second of Scotland (23).