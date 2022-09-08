2023 Green Card Lottery Update

The US Department of State has recently released an update on the Diversity Visa Lottery (DV-2023).

Although most Cubans wait for the announcement of the dates to start the applications for the 2024, the novelty is related to the documentation that the winners of the DV-2023 must present.

According to the information provided, those who are selected for the Diversity Visa (DV) program for fiscal year 2023 (DV-2023) “should only send the Kentucky Consular Center (KCC) the immigrant visa application form DS-260 for them and accompanying family members.”

“Once the DS-260 form is received, the KCC will review it for completeness. The case may then be eligible to schedule a visa interview, if the visa case number is current as reflected in the Visa Bulletin.

They also explain that “no other required supporting documents” should be sent to the KCC.

This means that all supporting documents for the winners of the “hype” (DV-2023) will be collected and evaluated at the time of the interview at the embassy or consulate where the visa application is made.

The United States requires all immigrant visa applicants to provide documents necessary to determine their eligibility for a visa.

“After KCC receives and processes your DS-260 application form, you will receive instructions on how to submit the required supporting documents,” the note states.

These documents include: birth certificate, criminal record, photocopy of passport and if you are a military officer, submit a report on your career.

Usually the registration periods for the Diversity Visa Program or “bombo”, as it is known in Cuba, begin on October 6 and extend until November.

Results are released in May.