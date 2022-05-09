2023 Visa Lottery Results to the United States (USA): how to check results if you won one of the coveted 55,000 green cards | USA | DV-2023 | WORLD

The millions of foreigners who applied for the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program in 2021 began to receive news about whether they were one of the 55,000 chosen or not. As of May 7, applicants were able to consult the results of the 2023 Visa Lottery, according to the State of Consular Affairs Office of USA. It was detailed that the official tool of the department is the only way to know who was the winner, since there will be no emails or other documents.

The website of the same office has already enabled its function of DV Entry Status Check, available for searching the status of each applicant. Only you must enter the data of the unique confirmation saved in your entry record DV-2023with a click on the blue button titled Check Status. This tool is the only means by which participants will be notified if they have been selected.

The State Department also clarified that people who have not been chosen will receive a notice in the same wayvia Incoming Status Check. The results will be visible from May 7 to September 30, 2023.

How to check results if I won in the 2023 Green Card Lottery

First of all, some data is required to be able to enter the platform that will provide the results, these are the number assigned at the time of registration in the lottery, name and date of birth, as well as the authentication code indicated by the system. Once corroborated, you only have to enter the tool DV Entry Status Check.

An important fact is that the American authorities select more than 55,000 beneficiaries, since Not all winners are eligible to complete the process, as winning is just one of the steps and then you have to complete the entire procedure: “Being randomly selected as selected does not guarantee that you will receive a visa or even the ability to submit a visa application or schedule a visa interview,” the department warns.

What to do if I won in the 2023 Visa Lottery?

If you are one of the selected the person will need to perform other procedures guided by the same function of DV Entrant Status Check. You will be directed to a confirmation page that will provide further instructions, including immigration processing fees.

Then compliance must be confirmed. all the requirements to demonstrate the admissibility of why the residence card should be received. The steps to follow are listed below:

Electronically file Form DS-260 the application for immigration visa and registration of foreigners online.

the application for immigration visa and registration of foreigners online. Pass a consular interview in person when a visa number is available at the US Embassy or Consulate selected on Form DS-260.

What to bring to the interview?

appointment letter

DS-260 Page Confirmation

Passport

Photos

Medical examination results

Originals of supporting documentation

Certified English translations of these documents

visa fee

Be quick and comply with all the requirements, as well as follow the instructions step by step, are the main recommendations to conclude this process successfully.