2023 will be the year with the most Marvel movie releases

The Marvels and Kraven are some of the Marvel movies we will see in 2023. Find out what other superheroes will hit the big screen

Marvel Studios Y Disney have changed their release schedule for 2023 by moving two highly anticipated films. The big change is that the marvels Y Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania they have exchanged their dates, but that has made us realize how difficult it must be to find a free weekend to bring to theaters one of the many Marvel movies that are released next year.

Logically, although most productions come from Marvel Studios, we must not forget that Sony has the rights to all characters related to spider-man and has also announced that in 2023 three feature films are scheduled to hit theaters. It has recently postponed until next year the sequel to Spider-Man: A new universebut that is not the only one he has in the bedroom.

We leave you some dates of the premieres of the Marvel movies for 2023

The Marvel movies schedule in 2023if there are no changes, it will start the January 13th with the premiere of Kraven the Hunter. The movie starring Aaron Taylor Johnson is set in the same universe as Venom Y Morbius, although Sony has not officially clarified if this is the case or not. It will follow, with your new date of February 17th, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhere the diminutive heroes will have to deal with kang.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 the will come May 5thwith the quirky team bringing back classic comic book uniforms, while the only animated movie featuring Marvel characters to be released in 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will do it on June 2. Let us remember that the third installment starring Miles Morales it has also been delayed a year and is now titled Beyond the Spider-verse.

Sony has set the July 7th from 2023 so that madam web hit theaters with dakota johnson in the title role, accompanied by sydney sweeney. At the end of the same month, the 28 of July, the marvels will occupy the date initially planned for Ant-Man 3. On this occasion, the Carol Danver from Brie Larson will have the support of kamala khan Y Monica Rambeau. There is only the November 3, but no title yet occupies that place. Maybe the reboot Blade of the UCM will occupy that date, or it may be occupied by another Marvel project that has not yet been announced.

If you want to know more about the Marvel movies that will be released in 2023, click on the following headlines

Ant-Man 3 and Captain Marvel 2 change their release dates. In a rare move by Marvel Studios, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels (Captain Marvel 2) will swap their release dates.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson speaks for the first time about Kraven. In an extensive talk with Andrew Garfield published in this month’s issue of Hero magazine, Taylor-Johnson has spoken for the first time about how she’s getting into the villain’s shoes.

The Wasp in Ant-Man 3 will have an incredible scene thanks to technology from The Mandalorian. The purchase of Marvel and Lucasfilm by Disney not only has it allowed them to have the current level of production, but it has also served to share technology.

Who can be Sydney Sweeney in Madame Web?. Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney has signed on to accompany Dakota Johnson in Madame Web in an undisclosed role.