2024 Grammy Awards Predictions: Who Will Be Nominated?

SZA is at the forefront of what the Grammys have dubbed “progressive R&B” – R&B that has deep and pronounced influences from other genres, including rap, rock and electronic music. (Many have referred to this subgenre as “alternative R&B.”) The Best Progressive R&B Album Grammy replaced Best Urban Contemporary Album in 2020; Racial justice advocacy following the murder of George Floyd encouraged the Recording Academy to eliminate the term “urban”, an outdated and inaccurate term for black music.

Had it not been for SZA’s clear dominance this year, there could have been stiff competition in this category. It has had a stake in blockbuster films in the past on behalf of Frank Ocean channel orange (who won in 2013) to Beyonce lemonade (2017 winner), but more recently, less-established artists have made their mark. “(Last year) Steve Lacy was undeniably instrumental in elevating the sub-genre to unprecedented heights,” says Yan Sneed, music programmer of R&B, African and Caribbean formats with Pandora. “Jordan Ward, Q, Leon Thomas, Child, Gene Dukes, Amindi, Flower Child, and countless others (are) killing it right now.” Spotify’s head of R&B, Alecia Sierra, agrees. “The range is very healthy,” he says.

But as artists free themselves from individual genres, presenting a category can become a game of strategy. Sierra notes that Amarai’s fountain baby She may be suitable, but could also do well in the Best Global Music Album due to her international influences and Ghanaian background. The predictably unpredictable nature of the Grammys — especially with Black art — makes it complicated. “The Grammys always throw us a curveball,” says Sierra. “Sometimes it’s nice, like, ‘I didn’t expect this — good for them. I love that album.’ Sometimes it’s like, ‘Okay, that was… interesting.'” Here are our predictions for the nominees and the winner. —MC

Potential Nominees: SZA, Janelle Monáe, Daniel Caesar, Kali Uchis, Diddy

Must win: sza, S.O.S.

Will win: sza, S.O.S.

Read the full description for predictions for the Best Progressive R&B Album category Here,