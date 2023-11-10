2024 GRAMMY Nominations Predictions – Taylor Swift and who else?

chuck arnold

music



Taylor Swift should compete for the one Big 4 award she hasn’t won — Record of the Year — at the 2024 Grammy nominations.

It is less, it is manifold, it is more.

That old adage often applies in life — and it certainly applies with the Grammy nominations.

When the Big 4 categories – Album, Record and Song of the Year – were first expanded from five to eight nominees in 2018, and then to 10 in 2021, it made it difficult for the field’s true class acts to emerge victorious.

While five nods still seems like more than enough for specific categories, the decision to bring back eight nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards is a step in the right direction.

Still, aside from a few obvious contenders — ahem, Taylor Swift — there aren’t really eight worthy nominees to be announced Friday in a live stream at 11 a.m. EST on Grammy.com.

Here’s who will likely compete for the top trophies when music’s biggest night takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024.

luke combs Getty Images for the Recording Academy

record of the year

Miley Cyrus, ‘Flowers’

Lana Del Rey, “A&W”

Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

Morgan Wallen, last night

J. Lil Durk featuring Cole, “All My Life”

Rihanna, “Lift Me Up”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

SZA, “Kill Bill” Tanya Tucker, “Ready As I’ll Never Be”

It’s hard to believe that of her 17 Grammy wins, Swift has yet to take home this coveted award — even though she’s previously been nominated for “We’re Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space.” it was done. Travis Kelce’s boo with Combs, Cyrus and SZA is a shoo-in for his fifth nod. And, really, all problematic issues aside, how could they reject Wallen for a country record that spent 16 weeks at the top of the pop charts this year?

sza Washington Post via Getty Images

album of the year

BoyGenius, “The Record”

Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”

Lana Del Rey, “Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under the Ocean”

Drake & 21 Savage, “His Loss”

Foo Fighters, “But We’re Here”

Taylor Swift, “Midnights”

SZA, “SOS”

Lanny Wilson, “Bell Bottom Country”

There’s no way Swift doesn’t get a chance to extend her record as the woman with the most wins in the category in 2021, after picking up her third Gramophone Album of the Year for “Folklore.” And their only real competition this year would seem to be SZA’ and Cyrus, who had a true record of the year with “Flowers.”

Taylor Swift Getty Images for the Recording Academy

song of the year

Miley Cyrus, ‘Flowers’

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Morgan Wallen, last night

Lana Del Rey, “A&W”

Lil Dark J. Cole, “All My Life”.

Rihanna, “Lift Me Up”

Tanya Tucker, “Ready as I’ll Never Be”

This sounds like another feud between Swift, SZA, and Cyrus. But don’t overlook Tucker, especially since “Ready As I’ll Never Be” was co-written by Grammy darling Brandi Carlile.

ice masala Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Best New Artist

grace abrams

ice masala

jelly Roll

coco jones

noah kahn

lanny wilson

pink pantheress

featherweight

Somehow Jelly Roll is eligible for this award even though he started dropping recordings as a rapper in 2011. But the just-named CMA New Artist of the Year will likely go head-to-head with Wilson — his “Save Me” collaborator. Recently crowned CMA’s Entertainer of the Year, he himself is no novice in this field.











