2024 Oscar Predictions: Best Actress (September)

After much debate and online complaining that they should have ‘stopped’ in supporting and liking Michelle Williams’ decision last year. The FablemansThe discourse that ultimately emerged had little to do with the likes of Apple or Gladstone and much to do with its historical context, but with pundits and aspiring pundits somehow realizing that their early predictions were wrong and what They For him the desired (“an easy victory in support!”) was important by any means. From May to July, I had Gladstone both leading and supporting (with the #1 berth in July) because we didn’t have confirmation and in last month’s predictions, foolishly, opted to take him out of the lead and just keep him. In supporting Chosen, he went against his will and took a chance that did not succeed. Lesson learned, stick to your instincts!

Returning to Gladstone and his performance, the nomination here would be truly historic and rightfully places him in the leadership. Running 3 hours and 26 minutes, the film’s pulse is pounding from beginning to end, its performances often quiet and reserved but make no mistake, this is the source of its impact and power. She would be the fourth Indigenous woman nominated for Best Actress, after Merle Oberon (1935) The Dark Angel), Keisha Castle-Hughes (2003). whale Rider) and Yalitza Aparicio (2018). Rome) and the first ever Native American actress. That possibility is impossible to underestimate or devalue, especially in light of the 50th anniversary of the 45th Academy Awards, where Sachin Littlefeather famously spoke on behalf of Best Actor winner Marlon Brando (Saint), who boycotted the Oscars that year in protest of Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans. Littlefeather died in 2022. While rumors and allegations of Littlefeather’s lineage continue, the nomination remains historical precedent for Gladstone.

Venice Film Festival gave a big boost PriscillaCailee Spaeny, who won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress, recently won an award with a rich history that includes Olivia Colman (Favorite), Vanessa Kirby (pieces of a woman), Penelope Cruz (parallel mothers) and Cate Blanchett (Tar) all translated their awards into Oscar nominations, and in Colman’s case, wins. But even with the story of that actress’s performance in Venice, and then just a few days later in Telluride, there was Emma Stone poor things, Appropriately, it’s an excellent film, pushing the boundaries of what he’s done before, creating a film that has received an equally enthusiastic response. Annette Bening’s turn as swimmer Diana Nyad NYAD Its Telluride bow was highly praised but then there was silence in Toronto. It’s interesting to think that Nyad completed the trip from Cuba to Florida on her 5th attempt at the age of 64, while Bening is going on to win on her potential 5th Oscar nomination at the age of 65.

But that’s just the beginning because this year’s Best Actress is a stellar group (you’ll love seeing it) which also includes Carey Mulligan Teacher (another debut in Venice), Sandra Hüller in anatomy of fall (Cannes Palme winner and screened at almost every festival, but surprisingly it was not presented by France as its international feature film presentation), Margot Robbie in barbie (Biggest Box Office Hit of the Year), Greta Lee past life (small indie that may get a boost from a qualifying agreement that allows its artists to promote during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor in Original (Venice debut) and the only unseen film and performance from our potential lineup so far: Fantasia Barrino in the film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical version purple colour, This puts all eyes on it this winter, when the film will start rolling on Christmas.

Here are my 2024 Oscar predictions for Best Actress for September 2023.

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures) ( , Emma Stone – Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) ( , Annette Bening – NYAD (Netflix) , Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) ( , Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple (Warner Brothers) (-) Margot Robbie – Barbie (Warner Bros.) , Carey Mulligan – The Master (Netflix) , Kelly Spaeny – Priscilla (A24) (-) Greta Lee – Past Lives (A24) ( , Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Genesis (Neon) ( ,

next: Phoebe Dynevor – Fair Play (Netflix), Vanessa Kirby – Napoleon (Apple Original Films/Sony Pictures) ( ), Jane Levy – A Little Prayer (Sony Pictures Classics), Helen Mirren – Golda (Bleecker Street), Natalie Portman – May December (Netflix) ( ), Saoirse Ronan – Foe (Amazon Studios), Teyana Taylor – A Thousand and Ones (Focus Features)

Other containers and/or potential 2024 releases:

Jessie Buckley – Fingernails (Apple Original Films)

Jessica Chastain – Memory (MUBI)

Merv Dizdar – About Hay (Janus Films/Sideshow)

Jessica Lange – Long Day’s Journey Into Night (MGM) ( ,

, Tres Lisette – Monica (IFC Films) ( ,

, Thomasin McKenzie – Eileen (Neon)

Laila Mohammadi – Persian version (Sony Pictures Classics)

Without US distribution: Olivia Colman – Wicked Little Letters (TBD), Jodie Comer – The End We Start From (TBD), Kate Winslet – Lee (TBD)

