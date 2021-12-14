20,677 new cases and 120 deaths – Corriere.it

from Paola Caruso

Data for Tuesday 14 December. The death toll is the highest in the fourth wave, three-digit for the third time this month. The positivity rate drops to 2.7% with 776,563 swabs, which is the absolute test record. Admissions: +212. Intensive care: +7

I am 20,677

the new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 12,712, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 5,258,886

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 120

(yesterday there were 98), for a total of 135,049 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 4,826,443 And 13,980 those that came out of the Covid nightmare today (6,726 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 297.394, equal to +6.637 compared to yesterday (+5.880 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 776.563, or 463,027 more than yesterday when it was 313,536. While the positivity rate drops to 2.7% (the approximation of 2.66%); yesterday it was 4%. Here is the map of the contagion in Italy.

More infections in 24 hours than yesterday, above 20 thousand thanks to the absolute record of tampons (and consequently the case-to-test ratio falls). As usual, the swinging curve begins to move up after hitting the low point on Monday. The trend remains on the rise and can be seen from the comparison with last Tuesday (7 December) – the same day of the week – when they were registered +15,756 cases with a rate of 2.26%: in fact today there are more new infections than that day, with a higher percentage (2.7% against 2.26%).

The epidemic continues to be a real problem to deal with – said Health Minister Roberto Speranza -. Of course, we have tools that we didn’t have a year ago, starting with vaccines. We must be extremely careful starting with the use of masks that I still consider fundamental for our strategy to combat the virus.

The four-digit increases in infected people involve seven regions, from Veneto which crosses the threshold of 4 thousand / day to Sicily which returns over a thousand.

Veneto: +4,088 cases with 2.8% rate calculated on 145,967 swabs

Lombardy

: +3,830 cases with a 2.2% rate on 172,462 swabs, which is the highest number of regional analyzes of the day

Lazio

: +1.921 cases with a rate of 3.5% on 55.036 swabs

Piedmont

: +1.853 cases with 2.8% rate on 65.164 swabs

Emilia Romagna: +1.845 cases with a rate of 4.4% on 41.927 swabs

Campania: +1,304 cases with 3.2% rate on 40,433 swabs

Sicily: +1,037 cases with 2.9% rate on 35,240 swabs

The victims The death toll is dramatic: there are 120 in the bulletin. the highest figure of this fourth wave, surpassing the 118 deaths on 10 December. This is a three-digit number for the third time this month (considering the 103 deaths on December 1st). To see a similar figure we need to go back to May 28 (at that time the deaths were 126). Recall, however, that exactly one year ago, on 14 December 2020, the deaths were 491.

At least three previous deaths have been included in today’s count: one in Campania and two in Sicily, as the notes below indicate. There are four regions / provinces that have zero bereavement: Basilicata, Molise, Valle d’Aosta and the province of Trento. While the highest number of deaths in Emilia-Romagna (23), Lombardy (20) and Veneto (19).

The health system The increase in hospitalizations continues in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +212 (yesterday +254), for a total of 7,163 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are +7 (yesterday +27) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 863, with 93 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 60).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy 970.686: +3.830 cases (yesterday +1.339) with 172.462 swabs

Veneto 558.205: +4.088 cases (yesterday +2.096) with 145.967 swabs

Campania 507.589: +1.304 cases (yesterday +992) with 40.433 swabs

Emilia Romagna 478.249: +1.845 cases (yesterday +1.828) with 41.927 swabs

Lazio 446.275: +1.921 cases (yesterday +1.470) with 55.036 swabs

Piedmont 416.794: +1.853 cases (yesterday +1.227) with 65.164 swabs

Sicily 335,645: +1,037 cases (yesterday +782) with 35,240 swabs

Tuscany 311.207: +662 cases (yesterday +703) with 43.193 swabs

Puglia 284.125: +401 cases (yesterday +228) with 27.096 swabs

Friuli Venezia Giulia 139,869: +458 cases (yesterday +406) with 29,651 swabs

Marche 129,922: +518 cases (yesterday +227) with 7,632 swabs

Liguria 129,703: +612 cases (yesterday +487) with 21,816 swabs

Calabria 97,767: +459 cases (yesterday +189) with 8,578 swabs

PA Bolzano 94,446: +471 cases (yesterday +222) with 20,115 swabs

Abruzzo 91.194: +239 cases (yesterday +89) with 16.439 swabs

Sardinia 81,060: +162 cases (yesterday +200) with 12,905 swabs

Umbria 69,568: +245 cases (yesterday +126) with 14,535 swabs

PA Trento 54,829: +295 cases (yesterday +82) with 13,077 swabs

Basilicata 32,427: +171 cases (yesterday +15) with 1,525 swabs

Molise 15,382: +3 cases (yesterday 0) with 293 swabs

Valle d’Aosta 13,944: +103 cases (yesterday +4) with 3,479 swabs

The deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy 34,619: +20 deaths (yesterday +23)

Veneto 12,084: +19 deaths (yesterday +10)

Campania 8.305: +7 deaths (yesterday +7)

Emilia Romagna 13.939: +23 deaths (yesterday +9)

Lazio 9.091: +10 deaths (yesterday +8)

Piedmont 11.925: +3 deaths (yesterday +6)

Sicily 7,295: +8 deaths (yesterday +5)

Tuscany 7,461: +3 deaths (yesterday +4)

Puglia 6.925: +6 deaths (yesterday +5)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 4,085: +7 deaths (yesterday +8)

Marche 3,174: +2 deaths (yesterday +1)

Liguria 4.501: +5 deaths (yesterday +2)

Calabria 1,532: +1 death (yesterday +4)

PA Bolzano 1.277: +3 deaths (yesterday +5)

Abruzzo 2.610: +1 death (no new deaths yesterday)

Sardinia 1.711: +1 death (no new deaths yesterday)

Umbria 1,497: +1 death (yesterday no new deaths)

PA Trento 1,401: no new deaths (yesterday +1)

Basilicata 627: no new deaths since 30 November

Molise 507: no new deaths for the fourth day in a row

Valle d’Aosta 483: no new deaths for the third day in a row

The Campania Region reports that following daily checks, it appears that 1 death registered today dates back to 10/12/2021.

The Emilia Romagna Region declares that 9 cases, positive to antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab, have been eliminated.

The Friuli Venezia Giulia Region reports that the total number of positive cases was reduced by 3 following an antigen test not confirmed by the subsequent molecular swab and 2 positive tests removed after reviewing the cases.

The Region of Sicily reports that the deaths reported today are attributable to the days: 13/12/21 (n. 1), 12/12/21 (n. 5), 09/12/21 (n. 1) and 17/11/2021 (n. 1).