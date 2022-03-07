20th Century Studios is already working on the third film based on the works of Agatha Christie

Almost a month after the premiere of ‘death on the nile‘, the president of 20th Century Studios, Steve Asbell has confirmed that they are already working on the third installment of the franchise based on the works of Agatha Christie starring the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. The new film will have a script already written by Michael Green, who already wrote the two previous installments.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Asbell revealed that Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh will return to direct and star in this new sequel, which will be based on one of Agatha Christie’s lesser-known novels, which is set in postwar Venice.

“We have the Poirot franchise, we have other Christie stories”Asbell said. “I love these movies, I love Ken. We have a third script already written by Michael Green, which is quite a bold change in genre and tone. It’s in post-war Venice and an adaptation of one of his lesser-known novels. So I think so, you will see the mustache again”.

Adaptation of the well-known novel by the British writer from 1937, the aforementioned ‘death on the nile‘ is a riveting mystery thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences of obsessive love affairs. Along with Branagh, the film also stars Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Sophie Okonedo, Annette Bening, Armie Hammer and Rose Leslie.

After several delays due to the pandemic, the film arrived in theaters on February 11, with a collection to date of 105 million dollars at the worldwide box office.