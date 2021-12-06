20th century. The most beautiful invention, 150 films in review

It opens today in Rome in the twentieth century. The most beautiful invention, a review promoted by CSC – Cineteca Nazionale with the support of the Ministry of Culture and in collaboration with Circuito Cinema, which will be held at the Quattro Fontane cinema in Rome until the end of June 2022. Seven months of programming for 150 films, many of which are presented in 35mm copies. We start with Robert Altman, and with his unsurpassed masterpiece: Nashville.

It really has a monumental size 20th century. The most beautiful invention, the festival that opens today at the Quattro Fontane and which will keep the Roman cinephilia company for the next seven months, until June 29, 2022. Promoted by the CSC – Cineteca Nazionale thanks to the support of the Ministry of Culture and the collaboration of Circuito Cinema, which, not by chance, makes the room available (a few hundred meters from Piazza della Repubblica, between Piazza Barberini and Termini station), the review is part of a context, that of retrospective events and the recovery of the cinema of the past on the great screen, which in recent years had been completed in particular by the cultural association The butterfly on the viewfinder – the retrospective dedicated to Andrei Tarkovskij is still in progress, with projections at the Palazzo delle Esposizioni – and had had as its other pole of attraction is the Deluxe room of the Casa del Cinema in Villa Borghese. Until next summer, for thirty weeks, every Monday and Tuesday, and Sunday morning, the Capitoline spectators will be able to confront themselves in a cinema hall with works that have become iconic within the history of the Seventh Art, and with small personal exhibitions of authors or performers. : in fact, to stay in the first two months of programming, we start with Robert Altman, Jack Nicholson, François Truffaut, Barbara Stanwyck, Ernst Lubitsch, Carole Lombard and Valerio Zurlini, in a path between styles, historical-productive moments, views on the world which appears right from the choice of fertile titles. The programming largely includes the projection of 35mm films, from time to time replaced by DCP, always in the original version with Italian subtitles. The curatorship of Cesare Petrillo, co-founder together with Vieri Razzini of Teodora Film – which has always been one of the most attentive to the cultural diffusion of cinema – testifies to the quality of a commendable initiative, which moreover brings the cinema of the past back to hall not in purely institutional or museum places but in a context in which the films will be able to dialogue at a short distance with the contemporary films that are in the hall (the Quattro Fontane is a multiplex), perhaps pushing spectators who would usually be refractory to a path aimed back in time to return to the room to be able to enjoy The flame of sin or Write me stationary mail, Violent summer or My drug is called Julie, The king of Marvin’s gardens or California Poker.

In a historical moment such as the one we are experiencing, and which is affecting in a very worrying way the relationship of the average viewer with the shared vision, it seems commendable to still believe so blindly in cinema and in its collective power to organize a monstrous review, able to be organized for months as a weekly, and therefore routine, appointment, in a perspective that brings to mind the fundamental work carried out in the past decades by cineclubs and cineforums. And as ironic as it may seem that the first title chosen for the review is The long goodbye (in fact, we start with five films by Robert Altman), as if to testify to a paradoxical detachment from the concept historical of cinema, today’s evening ends with one of the great masterpieces of the Seventh Art, that Nashville which still does not exist on DVD or bluray in Italy and is practically invisible on television – someone will still remember the precious VHS that came out in the “American” cycle with L’Unità in the mid-nineties – and that the lucky spectators who will fill the room of the Quattro Fontane will be able to enjoy on the big screen, where it deserves to be projected. At this link it is possible to read the program until the end of January.

