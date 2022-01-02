20th day at high risk of postponement, the ASL are waiting for the results of the swabs

The last on the postponement of the 20th matchday of Serie A and the possible postponement: the first of the new year. Because on 6 January 2022 it is possible not to play in Italy with the next round of Serie A postponed due to Covid.

Covid-19 has hit Serie A again with vigor, a championship that currently has more than 50 infections among footballers alone. For this the next round of Serie A, the first of the second round and of 2022, would be at risk of being postponed. This is reported by the edition of La Stampa, the Piedmontese newspaper, which focuses in particular on Juventus-Napoli and on the situation that the bianconeri are experiencing.

The attention of the local health authorities and the risk of a Juve outbreak. The ASL are paying maximum attention to the evolution of the curve and in particular “The ASL of Naples awaits the outcome of new buffers, while also in Turin attention has risen”.

Juve, after the Chiellini contagion, risks an outbreak: there are three cases of Covid-19 in the first team (Arthur and Pinsoglio the other two), while the situation is dramatic for the Under 23s. Yesterday Israel was also positive, which would have been called up by Allegri in the first team. The 21-year-old Uruguayan goalkeeper is part of the Juve Under 23 outbreak, where there are 11 other positives.