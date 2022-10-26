21 Carnival Mardi Gras cruise stops canceled in San Juan

In a move that drastically reduces its presence in Puerto Rico, Carnival Cruise Line canceled 21 Mardi Gras cruise stops at the San Juan Pier between 2022 and 2024.

“We have refined our operating plans and made some itinerary adjustments to the Eastern Caribbean itineraries for Mardi Gras. We continue to offer several other itineraries that include stops in San Juan”, confirmed Carnival in written statements sent to The new day.

The determination was informed yesterday, Tuesday, to passengers by email, according to the specialized portal Cruise Hive.

“We have replaced our scale to San Juan, Puerto Rico, with a visit to Nassau, The Bahamas,” reads the communication sent to passengers.

Daphne Barbeito, spokesperson for the Tourist Alliance for Puerto Rico, lamented the cancellation of the stops and estimated that Losses of $10.5 million will be experienced by businesses that are directly nourished by the arrival of this type of vessel in Puerto Rico.

Asked about the reasons for the cancellation, she revealed that industry sources point to an “impasse” between Carnival and the Port Authorityafter in August the government granted the Turkish company Global Ports the contract to operate the cruise ship docks for a term of 30 years.

“We know that Carnival was not in favor of the privatization of the docks,” said Barbeito, while recalling that this is the second time that the company has amended its Mardi Gras itineraries to exclude Puerto Rico.

However, the executive director of Ports, Joel Pizá Batiz, rejected that Carnival’s determination is related to the privatization of the cruise ship docks.

“The reason expressed by Carnival is one of a financial nature, related to the cost of fuel, and others that they have been explaining to their shareholders, customers and suppliers”he defended in written statements sent to this medium.

Pizá Batiz explained that the changes were anticipated to the government of Puerto Rico two days before the Annual Convention of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (CCA), which was held in mid-October. However, it was not until now that the information came out.

“With the express purpose of saving fuel and preserving their profit margins, they explained that the changes consist of removing the Mardi Gras stop at the Port of San Juan, whose stop is typically part of a seven-day itinerary, in substitution for itineraries shorter, three or four days, in private destinations close to the base ports in Florida”, said the official.

“We have had subsequent conversations with Carnival and we hope that their economic situation improves and that their business model can support more trips with longer itineraries and more stops in Puerto Rico,” he added.

For her part, the director of Air and Maritime Access of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), Crystall Bell, assured that Carnival continues with 41 scheduled visits during this fiscal year, which include the Carnival Celebration, Carnival Dream , Carnival Magic, Carnival Spirit and Carnival Sunshine. According to Bell, a further increase in visits is in sight for the 2023-2024 season, which is in the final stages of planning.

Despite the stops of other ships, the Mardi Gras was the only Carnival cruise that regularly arrived in Puerto Rico, since, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the company has not had cruises with a base port in the island.

The Mardi Gras, with capacity for 4,500 passengers, arrived in Puerto Rico for the first time in August 2021, as part of its inaugural voyage.

Fatal move for traders

For the president of the Association of Merchants of Old San Juan, Fracisco Oller, the cancellation of the stops of the Mardi Gras cruise is a “fatal” move for businesses in the historic center of the capital.

Among the affected businesses, he asserted that there are restaurants and jewelry stores, in addition to souvenir shops and artisans.

Oller agreed with Juan Fernández, owner of the Luma Pharmacy, who described Mardi Gras as one of the cruises that leaves more money for merchants in the area.

He specified that, when the cruise ship arrives at the capital’s pier, there are businesses that experience a 300% increase in their income.

“The type of people who came on the Mardi Gras boat would get off,” Fernandez said.

For his part, José Poupal, leader of the Protge organization, which brings together tour operators, described that the Mardi Gras cruise generates “impressive” activity, which will now disappear.

“The units (vehicles) could leave all full to the reserved tours. It is an exaggerated work movement what we had there (in the port). We are going to stop receiving all that clientele, ”she lamented.

Oller, owner of the Casa Blanca hotel, said he was concerned about the future of the cruise industry in Puerto Rico, because, in his opinion, it is in a tailspin.

“We have not seen a resurgence since the pandemic. Before, there were days of seven to eight cruises, where 20,000 people got off. Sometimes they were complicated days, but we prefer that”said the merchant.

Little hope with the high season

Although Pizá Batiz claimed that the high cruise season, which begins in November and runs through April, will have 12 cruise ships that have chosen San Juan as their base port, there is little optimism among the leaders of the tourism industry.

Both Barbeito and Poupal They considered that these vessels will not place the industry above pre-pandemic levels, since most are small vessels., generally luxury, which, in his opinion, will not have a significant economic impact. They also denounced that in some of the cases the departures will not be recurrent.

According to Puertos, the ships with a base port in San Juan will be: Star Pride, from Wind Star Cruises, which will open the high season on November 3; Voyager of the Seas, from Royal Caribbean; the Disney Magic, from Disney Cruises; the SeaDream I and the SeaDream II, of SeaDream yacht club; the Viking Sea, from Viking Cruises; the Evrima, from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection; Norwegian Epic, from Norwegian Cruise Line; the Silver Dawn, from Silversea; the Scarlet Lady, from Virgin Voyages and the Seven Seas Splendor, from Seven Seas.

“The government of Puerto Rico is betting on a business that does not make sense, because you do not want to create discomfort in the large ships, only to attract or grow the market of the small ones. It is proven that for there to be an economic impact on the San Juan docks, there must be between three and four megacruise ships. Those small ships will not have the economic impact that we need two years after the closure due to the pandemic issue, ”he stressed.