Entertainment

21 celebs who are children of other celebrities and you don’t even notice

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 44 4 minutes read

First step to becoming famous: being the child of a great star.

Hollywood is a constant cycle of new faces; but that doesn’t always mean new genes. Many of the younger or up-and-coming stars you’ve seen on screen or on stage have famous parents.

These so-called “nepotism babies” don’t always follow directly in their parents’ footsteps, so it can be easy to miss seeing who’s grown up in the shadow of their mom or dad’s fame.

Here are 21 young celebrities you probably didn’t know were the children of other celebrities:

1.

You know Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard in euphoria.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Via Getty

His father is the director of Slightly pregnantJudd Apatow.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO

His mother, actress Leslie Mann, participated in Slightly pregnant}, in which Maude also had a small role (alongside her sister, Iris).

Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic for HBO / Via Getty

two.

You know Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in Bridgerton.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Charlotte Tilbury

His mother is the actress of Coronation StreetSally Dynevor.

Tristan Fewings/Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

His father, Tim Dynevor, also made a name for himself on British soap operas. he wrote for Emmerdale.

Steve Parsons/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

3.

You know Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington in Bridgerton.

Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

His mother is the actress of Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixImelda Staunton.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Via Getty

His father is the actor downton abbeyJim Carter.

Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Via Getty

Four.

You know Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman in batman.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Her father is “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over” singer Lenny Kravtiz.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

His mother is the actress of High FidelityLisa Bonet.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Via Getty

He had three famous dads! the actor of game of Thrones Jason Momoa was his stepfather.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Via Getty

Alexandra Wyman/WireImage/Via Getty

5.

You know Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley in stranger things.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

His mother is the actress of Violent times Uma Thurmann.

David Livingston/Getty Images

His father is the actor boyhood Ethan Hawke.

Marc Piasecki / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Here they are together when Maya was a baby:

Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

6.

You know Kaia Gerber as a model.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Via Getty

His mother is supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Peter White/Getty Images

His father, Rande Gerber, is a model turned businessman.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Via Getty

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for EB

7.

You meet Margaret Qualley as Alex Russell in maid.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

His co-star maidAndie MacDowell is also his mother.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

8.

You know Lori Harvey as a model and businesswoman.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Via Getty

His father is the comedian and presenter of Family FeudSteve Harvey.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Michael Loccisano/Via Getty

9.

You know Matty Healy from being the lead singer of The 1975 and from songs like “Somebody Else.”

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

His mother is the actress of Coronation Street and panelist on the program “Loose WomanDenise Welch.

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Via Getty

Here they are together, along with Matty’s brother Louis:

His father is the actor Still Open All HoursTim Healey.

David Thompson / FilmMagic / Via Getty

10.

You know Wyatt Russell as John Walker in Falcon and the winter soldier.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

His father, Kurt Russell, also had a role in Marvel! He played Ego the Living Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Netflix

His mother is the actress of The first club for divorceesGoldieHawn.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty

eleven.

You know Sosie Bacon as Skye Miller in 13 Reasons Why.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

His father, Kevin Bacon, directed his first film, loverboy.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Via Getty

She played the younger version of the character her mom brought to life, Kyra Sedgwick.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Via Getty

Rodrigo Vaz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

12.

You meet John Higgins as a member of the comedy group Please Don’t Destroy, who works with Saturday night Live.

His father, Steve Higgins, is a screenwriter for SNL for a long time, and is also known for his work on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

13.

You know Elle King from her song “Ex’s & Oh’s.”

Nbc/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

His father is the former cast member of Saturday night LiveRob Schneider.

Danielle Del Valle / Getty Images for Daily Wire

Michael S. Schwartz/WireImage/Via Getty

14.

You know Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson in The Politicians.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR

His mother is the actress of Return to the futureLea Thompson.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Via Getty

His father, Howard Deutch, is a director. He is known for his work in the girl in pink Y True Blood: true blood.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

fifteen.

You know Harley Quinn Smith as Mallory Higgins in Cruel Summer.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

His father is the director of young modelsKevin Smith.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Paul Butterfield/Getty Images

16.

You meet Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels in Hacks.

Filmmagic / FilmMagic for HBO / Via Getty

His mother was part of the original cast of Saturday night LiveLaraine Newman.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for WGAW

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

17.

You know Gracie Abrams from songs like “Block Me Out.”

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

His father is the director of the rise of skywalkerJJ Abrams.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

18.

You meet Allison Williams as Rose Armitage in Flees!.

Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

His father is the former presenter of NBC Nightly News Y The 11th HourBrian Williams.

Nbc/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

19.

You know Thomas Rhett from songs like “Die a Happy Man.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Her father is Rhett Akins, who is also a country singer. He is known for songs like “Don’t Get Me Started”.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Arthur Holmes/Getty Images

His mother is the actress of little liesMeryl Streep.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Via Getty

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

twenty-one.

And lastly, you meet Riley Keough as Stefani in Zola.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

His mother is singer Lisa Marie Presley, known for songs like “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.”

Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE

He also has two very famous stepfathers: Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

Phil Dent/Redferns via Getty/Leon Bennett/Getty Images

However, his grandfather Elvis Presley is undoubtedly the most famous member of the family.

International Photos/Getty Images

This post was translated from English.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 44 4 minutes read

Related Articles

Marvel, the first LGBTQ+ Spider-Man

9 mins ago

The football transfer window: Renato Sanches on his way to PSG

10 mins ago

Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie, Demands Compensation for “Damage Inflicted”

15 mins ago

It’s Cinema: Thor, Chinese propaganda, male prostitution and Russian competitiveness

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button