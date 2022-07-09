21 celebs who are children of other celebrities and you don’t even notice
First step to becoming famous: being the child of a great star.
Hollywood is a constant cycle of new faces; but that doesn’t always mean new genes. Many of the younger or up-and-coming stars you’ve seen on screen or on stage have famous parents.
These so-called “nepotism babies” don’t always follow directly in their parents’ footsteps, so it can be easy to miss seeing who’s grown up in the shadow of their mom or dad’s fame.
Here are 21 young celebrities you probably didn’t know were the children of other celebrities:
1.
You know Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard in euphoria.
His father is the director of Slightly pregnantJudd Apatow.
His mother, actress Leslie Mann, participated in Slightly pregnant}, in which Maude also had a small role (alongside her sister, Iris).
two.
You know Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in Bridgerton.
His mother is the actress of Coronation StreetSally Dynevor.
His father, Tim Dynevor, also made a name for himself on British soap operas. he wrote for Emmerdale.
3.
You know Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington in Bridgerton.
His mother is the actress of Harry Potter and the Order of the PhoenixImelda Staunton.
His father is the actor downton abbeyJim Carter.
Four.
You know Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman in batman.
Her father is “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over” singer Lenny Kravtiz.
His mother is the actress of High FidelityLisa Bonet.
He had three famous dads! the actor of game of Thrones Jason Momoa was his stepfather.
5.
You know Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley in stranger things.
His mother is the actress of Violent times Uma Thurmann.
His father is the actor boyhood Ethan Hawke.
Here they are together when Maya was a baby:
6.
You know Kaia Gerber as a model.
His mother is supermodel Cindy Crawford.
His father, Rande Gerber, is a model turned businessman.
7.
You meet Margaret Qualley as Alex Russell in maid.
His co-star maidAndie MacDowell is also his mother.
8.
You know Lori Harvey as a model and businesswoman.
His father is the comedian and presenter of Family FeudSteve Harvey.
9.
You know Matty Healy from being the lead singer of The 1975 and from songs like “Somebody Else.”
His mother is the actress of Coronation Street and panelist on the program “Loose WomanDenise Welch.
Here they are together, along with Matty’s brother Louis:
His father is the actor Still Open All HoursTim Healey.
10.
You know Wyatt Russell as John Walker in Falcon and the winter soldier.
His father, Kurt Russell, also had a role in Marvel! He played Ego the Living Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
His mother is the actress of The first club for divorceesGoldieHawn.
eleven.
You know Sosie Bacon as Skye Miller in 13 Reasons Why.
His father, Kevin Bacon, directed his first film, loverboy.
She played the younger version of the character her mom brought to life, Kyra Sedgwick.
12.
You meet John Higgins as a member of the comedy group Please Don’t Destroy, who works with Saturday night Live.
His father, Steve Higgins, is a screenwriter for SNL for a long time, and is also known for his work on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
13.
You know Elle King from her song “Ex’s & Oh’s.”
His father is the former cast member of Saturday night LiveRob Schneider.
14.
You know Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson in The Politicians.
His mother is the actress of Return to the futureLea Thompson.
His father, Howard Deutch, is a director. He is known for his work in the girl in pink Y True Blood: true blood.
fifteen.
You know Harley Quinn Smith as Mallory Higgins in Cruel Summer.
His father is the director of young modelsKevin Smith.
16.
You meet Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels in Hacks.
His mother was part of the original cast of Saturday night LiveLaraine Newman.
17.
You know Gracie Abrams from songs like “Block Me Out.”
His father is the director of the rise of skywalkerJJ Abrams.
18.
You meet Allison Williams as Rose Armitage in Flees!.
His father is the former presenter of NBC Nightly News Y The 11th HourBrian Williams.
19.
You know Thomas Rhett from songs like “Die a Happy Man.”
Her father is Rhett Akins, who is also a country singer. He is known for songs like “Don’t Get Me Started”.
His mother is the actress of little liesMeryl Streep.
twenty-one.
And lastly, you meet Riley Keough as Stefani in Zola.
His mother is singer Lisa Marie Presley, known for songs like “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.”
He also has two very famous stepfathers: Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.
However, his grandfather Elvis Presley is undoubtedly the most famous member of the family.
