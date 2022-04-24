21 gifts for less than 25 euros to get it right on Mother’s Day

is approaching the Mother’s Day and nerves begin to surface if we have not yet chosen the perfect gift, but calm down, let’s take a breather and think for a few seconds about the hobbies or preferences of our favorite person in the world.

Is our mother a fashion lover? maybe a bookworm? in any of these cases -and many others- we have listed a selection of 21 ideal gifts for all types of mothers (and pockets) on websites such as El Corte Inglés, Amazon or H&M with delivery on time -as long as you don’t take too long- for next May 1.

Gifts for a fashion lover

fashionistas nThey never have enough clothes in their closet, they know how to appreciate a timeless basic and they control trends as much as the experts in the art of dressing. Today we have listed a selection of gifts that will please both this profile of mother and those who simply enjoy dressing well, without labels:





Short-sleeved flower print shirt dress with matching belt for 24.99 euros.

Shirt dress with belt





Belted jumpsuit in brown, with a wide leg and straps, a neutral and elegant choice ideal for the hottest days of next summer for 19.99 euros.





Midi skirt with flower print in orange tones and a fitted silhouette on sale today for 39.99 20 euros.

Object print midi skirt





Long knitted dress in terracotta orange with wide straps from Amazon Essentials for 23.90 euros.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Maxi Cami Dress, Terracotta, XS

Gifts for a lover of accessories

Accessories and footwear are another sure hit when it comes to gifts, a good hat that protects you from the sun in summer or a pair of basic ballerinas are examples of this:





Classic black nappa ballerinas for sale at Mary Paz for 22.99 euros.

Basic nappa ballerinas





Mini shoulder bag in brown -although it is available in other shades- ideal for carrying the mobile and little else for 18.99 euros.

MINGHOO Shoulder Bags for Women Wallets for Women Mobile Phone Bag Women’s Mobile Purse Women’s Purse with Adjustable and Detachable Shoulder Strap





This XL-size beach pamela customizable with your name from Bodelei -the firm that triumphs on Instagram- is all glamor for 18.90 euros.

BODELEI Personalized Beach Pamela with Name Handmade with cord or Sequin. Add one of Our Bachelorette Party symbols. Women’s Beach Hat

Gifts for a jewelry lover

A piece of jewelry, no matter how simple, is always a perfect giftit is enough to choose the one that most reminds us of our mother and that also fits our budget:





With a minimalist aesthetic, this short sterling silver choker signed by Tous is ideal for 25 euros.

TOUS – Short Sterling Silver Choker Necklace with Details – 45.5 cm Long





If our mother is in love with Pandora and already has her bracelet, this bead leaves no doubt as to how much we love her for 19 euros.

Sterling silver charm with heart and infinity.





And another ideal purchase for those who love jewelry is a place to store them to keep them like the first day, this jewelry box is perfect for 22.88 euros.

Aidodo Jewelry Box, 3 Tier Jewelry Box, PU Leather Jewelry Box, Creative Jewelry Box, Earrings, Ring, Necklace, with Lock and Key, Creative Gift, Nude Pink

Gifts for a beauty lover

It doesn’t matter if our mother is beauty expert or notgiving her something that encourages her self-care and dedicates a few minutes to her every day is something she deserves and a lot.





Rose quartz stone and roller set for facial massage in gift box by 19.95 €16.95.

Gua Sha and Jade Roller Set, BAIMEI Rose Quartz Roller Skin Care Tool, Facial Roller Lifting and Firming Face, Neck, Gua Sha Reduces Wrinkles and Massages Eyes





This scented dry oil for skin and hair is a favorite of Instagrammers and is discounted on Amazon for 29.57 €21.90.

Nuxe – Huile Prodigieuse Dry Oil for skin and hair, 100ml

Gifts for a decoration lover

The decoration is another the passions of many of us and if your mother also shares it for sure who never has enough candles, vases or mirrors at home…





Set of three scented candles with a glass design and a wooden lid with a duration of 40 hours, one by one. 20.99 €17.99.

Scented Candles, Scented Gift Candles for Women, 3 Pieces 180g / 6.5oz Candle Burning Time 35-40 Hours, Lavender Scented Decorative Candles, Gift Candle for Mother’s Day, Christmas





I know of two round mirrors with a gold metal frame, perfect for the entrance of the house or to create a mural with photos, paintings and prints, from Maisons du Monde for 19.99 euros.

Gold metal mirrors (x2) D. 29





Minimalist style vase with an abstract bust in light blue or aqua green for 11.14 euros.

Bopfimer Vase Nordic Minimalist PE Abstract Human Face Exhibition Creative Space Figurine Head Shape Green Vase

Gifts for a lover of the world gourmet

Whether you are a gourmet expert or not, you will surely appreciate the quality of the products and good food. These gift packs are a real feast for the palate and a guaranteed success.





Pack of assorted chocolates with vintage aesthetics that we found on Amazon reduced by 14 €11.99.

Chocolate Amatller Original Gift (Gift Box of Chocolates Posters 266gr) Assorted





Retro-inspired gift case containing nine spice mills from around the world for 25 euros.

Toque Briefcase 9 flavors of the world spice mills – 412 g





With a fun aesthetic thanks to its shape of an old truck, we have this sampler of four types of coffee syrups for 15.99 euros.

Modern Gourmet Foods, “Food Truck Coffee Shop” Syrup Sampler Gift Set, Pack of 4

Gifts for a literature lover

Reading is a very enriching hobby and if it is one of your passions, you can never have enough books at home, these are three of our favorites this season:





The latest novel by the author of The House of the Spirits or Paula takes us back to the twenties to the present day through the life of its protagonist, Violeta. On Amazon for 21.75 euros.





Praised by critics Mrs. March is a novel by Virginia Feijó that will soon be made into a film with Elisabeth Moss as the protagonist. It is about the life of a New Yorker from the Upper East Side, the wife of a successful novelist and is available for 18.90 euros.

Mrs. March (Narrative)





One of our favorite books in the last year (or maybe several years), it’s the best seller on Amazon for a reason. A disturbing novel that masterfully narrates -through the life of a mysterious member of a “religious” association- the history of Argentina since the 70s. An essential novel by Mariana Enriquez on sale for 21.75 euros.

Our part of the night: 636 (Hispanic Narratives)

Other interesting offers

Remember that you can continue saving every day with the amazon discount coupons





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Trendencias Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine flip board.

Note: Some of the links posted here are affiliate links. Despite this, none of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.

Photos | @jessiekass, Amazon.