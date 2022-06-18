21 looks that sum up the bohemian style of Sienna Miller

The summer look of Sienna Miller it is synonymous with boho belts and hobo bags; gladiator sandals and cutoff jeans. While most of Miller’s acolytes—whose love grew from emulating her crochet vests—surely put away their country-style skirts back in the ’90s, Sienna still defends them with his particular version, eclectic and luxurious, of the bohemian style. Because we may have ditched coin-studded belts, but we’d be lying if we said we’re not hooked on their retro compliments.

It is difficult to name another human being who is capable of wearing Ugg boots with sunglasses so well. raves and turn such a festival look into a trend (oh how nostalgic, Glastonbury 2006). Miller is single-handedly responsible for the shearling shoes that every self-respecting surfer adores, long before the happy collaborations signed by Telfar Clemens, Molly Goddard and Glenn Martens.

The same goes for their soft totes. While other bags go in and out of trends, Sienna stays true to its tote bags –big enough to put a lifetime in–, whether it was the Balenciaga Motorcycle model that he wore in the Groucho on the arm of Jude Law in the early 2000s or the Givenchy mega Nightingale that engulfed all his belongings while imprinting a relaxed touch to their New York looks.

Beyond the ‘farmer’ looks we all have etched in our retinas, Miller’s summer wardrobe can perfectly veer into tailoring when a typically British event comes along. For example, Wimbledon: When it comes to having some Pimm’s and snacking on strawberries between games, Sienna prefers to wear a Ralph Lauren suit in cream and navy or a cool linen jumpsuit. This more polished and British style of understanding summer chic suits the woman who once redefined the eccentricity of Notting Hill and who now continues to mark her own path on both sides of the pond – without ever losing, yes, those dazzling beachy waves so hers.