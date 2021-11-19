21 Parma companies protagonists of Mecspe 2021

21 companies / associations from the province of Parma will participate in MECSPE from 23 to 25 November, for the first time in the BolognaFiere center. At the center of the 19th edition of the most important fair in Italy dedicated to manufacturing there will be industrial innovation, declined on all the thematic areas of greatest interest for the future: digitization, sustainability and training.

There are many initiatives and appointments at the Bolognese event, which can and wants to act as an engine towards a new “renaissance” of manufacturing in a 4.0 key. This is demonstrated above all by the data on the companies that have chosen to exhibit at the fair organized by Senaf. In fact, over 1,960 companies have joined MECSPE, which places itself on the European podium for the number of exhibitors in 2021.

The first edition of MECSPE at BolognaFiere has approximately 92 thousand square meters of exhibition space, 18 pavilions, 13 halls, 46 special initiatives and conferences and over 1,960 companies on display. Pavilions and halls tell the world of the manufacturing industry at 360 °, within which ample space will be dedicated to technologies for producing and industrial supply chains, protagonists not only of the innovative exhibition part but also of the demonstration units and processing islands. The beating heart of MECSPE 2021 extends over 2,000 square meters: Gamification: the factory without limits (pav. Centro Servizi), a path full of demonstrative, interactive and experiential activities that induce visitors and exhibitors to experiment and closely observe the new concept of factory, open and without limits and at the same time bringing new generations closer. Among the novelties there is also the Piazza Competence Center (hall 21), designed to get to know the specificities of the six Competence Centers present at MECSPE up close with orientation, training and innovative projects in the Industry 4.0 sector.

Great attention to the theme of sustainability then with the ECOfriendly Path – “I do more”, the MECSPE path dedicated to the main innovations in the field of green production processes, production and marketing of bio and / or recycled materials. The Planning and Design Area by Materioteca (hall 36 – C18) is instead dedicated to the topic linked to the “Blue economy”. The Startup Factory (hall 21), the project designed to foster dialogue between startups and SMEs that intend to promote their competitiveness and present themselves to the stakeholders of the manufacturing industry, is aimed at the world of innovative small and micro-enterprises, again in partnership with Gellify. Finally, in pavilion 26, operators will be able to visit the Piazza delle Fonderie, a training and exhibition area promoted by METEF, supported by the associations AIM, Assofond, FACE and authoritative brands in the sector that focus the spotlight on the foundry of light alloy castings and recycling. aluminum, a young metal but increasingly driving force for industry, research and innovation.

Numerous trade associations will also be present at MECSPE 2021, such as AIDAM (Italian Association of Automation and Mechatronics), Confindustria Cuneo, Confimi Industria, CNA Produzione, Collettivo Apitorino, Collettivo Apindustria Brescia, the Confartigianato Village and also for this year the space dedicated to Ascomut, the Ascomut Village, present at MECSPE for over 15 editions.